NYC Casinos, Malls Reopen Today; Cuomo and de Blasio Face Lawsuit Over Indoor Dining

What to Know Malls in New York City and casinos across the state are allowed to reopen Wednesday at limited capicity; Gov. Andrew Cuomo remains unsatisfied with NYC's enforcement tactics on the bar and restaurant front and says de Blasio should come up with a plan so indoor dining can reopen

Currently, travelers from 35 "hotspot" states and territories must quarantine for 14 days after arriving in New Jersey, New York or Connecticut; Delaware, Maryland, Ohio and West Virginia were added Tuesday

With malls in New York City and casinos across the state reopening after six months, calls are growing louder for Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo to also allow indoor dining to return.

There will be no food breaks for families who go shopping at malls, which have a 50% capacity limit, on Wednesday, and there are no beverages served for risk-takers at casinos that are reopening at 25% capacity. Mask mandates/social distancing rules apply indoors and state inspectors will handle casino enforcement, authorities said.

That enforcement is one of the main reasons why Cuomo says he won't allow New York City to reopen indoor dining, even as he and de Blasio face a purported class-action lawsuit from restaurant owners. The governor doubled down on keeping indoor restaurants closed Tuesday and put the responsibility on de Blasio to come up with a plan on enforcing social distancing compliance.

"If we have the enforcement mechanism in place, then we can talk about opening restaurants," Cuomo said Tuesday. "It would be negligent and reckless to open indoor dining, knowing that you have issues in Upstate New York, knowing that compliance is going to be a problem, and knowing that you have no enforcement mechanism. And we're still working through that because I believe local governments could help us accomplish this goal if they wanted to."

Mayor de Blasio, besieged by questions on indoor dining in virtually every daily briefing, has said New York City restaurants are overwhelmingly complying with COVID rules and regulations. He said he will at least have a timeline on when indoor dining may be able to return by the end of September, but that's not good enough for struggling businesses.

Restaurant owners say their businesses have been down 70% since March and they are outraged indoor dining is available in neighboring parts of the state, as well as in New Jersey, but not in the five boroughs.

Robert Hanley, the General Manager of Bocelli, a popular rustic Italian restaurant on Staten Island that has been opened since 1998, is among a coalition of restaurant owners who are suing the mayor and governor.

Before March, Bocelli normally hosted baby showers and business meetings at a large banquet hall upstairs, but it now sits empty.

“We’ve been patient, the numbers are fantastic, the COVID statistics, we don’t know what more we could do," Hanley said. “This is a lawsuit. We don’t wanna do this. This is not us, we are workers. We work 100 hours a week. It’s not a luxurious lifestyle. I have waiters; none of them drove here in a Ferrari today."

Meanwhile, New York went from the epicenter of the national crisis to celebrating a full month of daily COVID positivity test rates below 1 percent, which is what allowed establishments like malls, gyms and museums to reopen in the first place. Total hospitalizations are also at six-month lows and daily deaths are in the single digits.

With the return of indoor dining in New Jersey last week, it is too early to tell if it has any negative impact on COVID-19 cases in the state, Gov. Phil Murphy said, but he added that there were "very few reported cases of knucklehead behavior."

“The early returns … are good, we won’t know for, you know, something like another week to 10 days, if there is a flare-up as a result of the steps we took,” he said Tuesday in a radio interview. “We’re going to look back a week or 10 days from now and see.”

Over the holiday weekend, the U.S. topped 190,000 coronavirus-related deaths, according to a tally by NBC News. With 6.2 million confirmed cases, the U.S. has the largest coronavirus case count of any country in the world. The three tri-states alone account for nearly three-quarters of a million cases.

Cuomo and other Northeast governors had discouraged people from traveling out of state for the holiday weekend, urging residents not to make the same mistakes some did over Memorial Day and the 4th of July. Public health officials pushed the same message; the U.S. could be at a key juncture in its ongoing COVID war.

Apart from out-of-state travel, the other prime threat to the region is slipping compliance at home. And with schools and more businesses reopening in the coming weeks, post-Labor Day marks a new phase for the area's COVID fight.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

With all of New York state in some phase of reopening, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is shifting his focus to monitoring test results on a daily basis across each region to identify potential hotspots before they emerge. Here's the latest tracking data by region. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

Already, the impacts are evident.

A cluster of cases connected to end-of-summer parties on Long Island has already forced one school district to cancel in-person learning, just two days before the scheduled start of classes. The Carle Place School District said a number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 "had close or proximate contact with other students throughout our district."

A number of colleges have also had to send students home for the remainder of the fall semester because of outbreaks. SUNY Oneonta did so last week as its COVID-19 cases spiked near 400, due in large part to illegal partying. Testing data showed 93 percent of the positives were among people ages 18-24, Cuomo said over the long weekend.

Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, and many Americans are planning to squeeze in one last vacation over the long weekend. The AAA have some suggestions on keeping safe while traveling.

"Colleges are a problem and continue to be a problem," he reiterated on Tuesday. His team believes out-of-state students on local campuses are contributing heavily to the spikes.

At NYU, officials are threatening disciplinary action to any students involved in a gathering of hundreds Saturday night in Washington Square Park. The school says more than 20 students have been already suspended for failing to comply with coronavirus safety protocols like social distancing and mask-wearing.

Going forward, every school district will have to submit COVID reports to the state daily -- and the state will issue COVID "report cards" for every school in the state, Cuomo said Tuesday. The accounting will include positive cases of students and staff and daily testing data, among other metrics. And if any school or college campus reaches 100 COVID cases, it will have to move to all-remote immediately, with few exceptions.

Most New York City teachers, meanwhile, headed back to their physical school buildings Tuesday. They'll have a few extra days of prep time, then move to a three-day transitional remote instruction period next week. In-person classes are scheduled to begin on Sept. 21; if that happens, New York City will be the largest public district to have pupils physically in school buildings during the pandemic.