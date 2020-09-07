DOE Identifies 10 School Buildings Lacking Proper Ventilation Ahead of Start Date

New York City's Department of Education has identified 10 buildings throughout its education system that require ventilation repairs ahead of the Sept. 21 start date.

Teachers and staff who work at each of the 10 locations have been asked to work from home until repairs are completed or backup buildings become available, DOE Deputy Press Secretary Nathaniel Styer said in a statement.

The ten buildings identified by the department include Horace E. Greene School and its Annex Building, the Martin Luther King Jr. Educational Campus, Manhattan Occupational Training Center, Leadership & Public Service High School, Fire Fighter Christopher A. Santora School, Riverview School, Sixth Avenue Elementary School, the Norman Thomas High School building, and the High School of Economics and Finance.

Styer said the repairs should be completed in the coming days.

A spokeswoman for Mayor Bill de Blasio, Avery Cohen, said a comprehensive report on the city's school buildings would be made available Tuesday.

If New York City schools open their classrooms to students as planned on Sept. 21, it will be the largest district to have pupils physically in school buildings during the pandemic.

Even with the strict inspections and other safety precautions, some parents still have concerns over whether it's safe to start in person right now. As of last Tuesday, more than a third -- 37 percent -- of families with children in public schools opted out of the default hybrid model, with 366,553 requests made for all-remote learning.