Woman found stabbed to death in her bathtub inside her East Harlem apartment: Police

A woman was found stabbed to death in the bathtub of her Manhattan apartment, according to police, who are now looking to track down her ex-boyfriend.

The grisly discovery was made around 7 p.m. Tuesday at an East Harlem apartment building on Second Avenue, police said. Officers were called to perform a wellness check after the victim, 33-year-old Melanie Woods, missed a planned trip to California.

After forcing their way inside — which was made more difficult after a table was found to be blocking the doorway from within — officers found Woods unconscious and unresponsive in the tub. According to police, Woods had been stabbed multiple times in the chest and had cuts to her neck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation revealed that a neighbor heard a commotion coming from the apartment before 8 a.m. the same day, followed by someone leaving. Police said that based on information they've gathered, Woods' ex-boyfriend was spotted exiting the building Tuesday.

Police are searching for the ex-boyfriend, who has not been identified, in connection with Woods' death. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact police.