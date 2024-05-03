Five Boro Bike Tour set to kick off on Sunday: See map and road closures

Planning on spending Sunday outside, or at least moving about the city? You'll have to dodge more than just raindrops.

The Five Boro Bike Tour will be making its way through New York City. The 40-mile route starts in lower Manhattan, going up Sixth Avenue into Central Park and through Harlem before crossing over into the Bronx briefly. It then comes back onto FDR Drive, crosses the Queensboro Bridge and into Long Island City.

Next is a trip across the Pulaski Bridge into Greenpoint before going onto the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway and the Gowanus Parkway. From there, the tour hits the Verrazzano Bridge and into Staten Island. The finish is at Fort Wadsworth.

It all kicks off at the intersection of Franklin Street and Church Street at 7:30 a.m., though participants in Wave 1 should probably be there before that time. Waves 2-6 then go off between 8:05 a.m. and 10:25 a.m. Participants will be crossing the finish line at Fort Wadsworth between 10 a.m. and noon.

More than 32,000 cyclists are expected to join in for the biggest charitable bike ride in the world, according to the organization's site. So no matter what, all drivers and anyone trying to move about the city should expect to see some delays in area near the bike route.

Five Boro Bike Tour Route Map:

Where each wave will begin in lower Manhattan:

Road Closures:

Here is a list of roads that will be closed to traffic due to the bike tour, according to the city's Department of Transportation.

Manhattan Portion:

Greenwich Street between Battery Place and Morris Street

Trinity Place between Morris Street and Liberty Street

Church Street between Liberty Street and Canal Street

Chambers Street between Broadway and West Broadway

Worth Street between Broadway and West Broadway

Canal Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

6th Avenue between Franklin Street and West 59th Street

West 59th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

Grand Army Plaza between West 59th Street and East Drive

East Drive between Grand Army Plaza and Center Drive

Center Drive between 5th Avenue and East Drive

East Drive between Center Drive and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard

Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard between West 110th Street and West 135th Street

East / West 135th Street between Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard and Madison Avenue

Madison Avenue between East 135th Street and East 138th Street

Madison Avenue Bridge (Bronx-bound)

Bronx Portion:

138th Street between Madison Avenue Bridge and 3rd Avenue

3rd Avenue between 138th Street and 3rd Avenue Bridge

Rider Avenue between 138th Street and 137th Street

137th Street between Rider Avenue and 3rd Avenue

3rd Avenue Bridge (Manhattan-bound)

Manhattan Portion (Continued):

Harlem River Drive / FDR Drive (Southbound) between 3rd Avenue Bridge and East 116th Street

East 116th Street between FDR Drive and Pleasant Avenue

Pleasant Avenue between East 116th Street and East 114th Street

Harlem River Drive / FDR Drive (Southbound) between 116th Street and 63rd Street Exit

East 63rd Street between FDR Drive (Southbound) and Queensboro Bridge Exit

Queensboro Bridge Exit between East 63rd Street and East 60th Street

Queensboro Bridge Upper Level (Manhattan-bound)

Queens Portion:

21st Street between Queens Plaza South and Hoyt Avenue North

Queens Plaza South between 21st Street and Vernon Boulevard / Alternate Route

Hoyt Avenue North between 21st Street and 19th Street

19th Street between Hoyt Avenue North and Ditmars Boulevard

Ditmars Boulevard between 19th Street and Shore Boulevard

Shore Boulevard between Ditmars Boulevard and Astoria Park South

Astoria Park South between Shore Boulevard and 14th Street

14th Street between Astoria Park South and 31st Avenue

31st Avenue between 14th Street and Vernon Boulevard

Vernon Boulevard between 31st Avenue and 44th Drive

44th Drive between Vernon Boulevard and 11th Street

11th Street between 44th Drive and Pulaski Bridge

Pulaski Bridge (Brooklyn-bound)

Brooklyn Portion:

McGuiness Boulevard between Pulaski Bridge and Greenpoint Avenue

Java Street between McGuinness Boulevard and Franklin Street

Greenpoint Avenue between McGuinness Boulevard and Franklin Street

Franklin Street between Java Street and North 14th Street

Kent Avenue between North 14th Street and Williamsburg Street West

Williamsburg Street West between Kent Avenue and Flushing Avenue

Flushing Avenue between Williamsburg Street West and Navy Street

North Elliot Place between Flushing Avenue and Park Avenue

Navy Street between Flushing Avenue and York Street

York Street between Navy Street and Gold Street

Gold Street between York Street and Front Street

Front Street between Gold Street and Old Fulton Street

Old Fulton between Furman Street and Prospect Street

Cadman Plaza West between Prospect Street and Tillary Street

Tillary Street between Cadman Plaza West and Adams Street

Brooklyn Bridge Promenade between Tillary Street and Centre Street

Furman Street between Old Fulton Street and Atlantic Avenue

Atlantic Avenue between Furman Street and Columbia Street

Columbia Street between Atlantic Avenue and BQE West Entrance Columbia Street

BQE / Gowanus Expressway between BQE West Entrance Columbia Street and Verrazano

Verrazano Bridge Lower Level (Staten Island-bound)

Staten Island Portion:

Bay Street between New York Avenue and Hylan Boulevard

Hylan Boulevard between Bay Street and Edgewater Street

Edgewater Street/ Front Street between Hylan Boulevard and Hannah Street

Hannah Street between Front Street and Bay Street

Bay Street between Hannah Street and Richmond Terrace

Richmond Terrace between Bay Street and Nicholas Street Wall Street between Richmond Terrace and Dead End3

Bridge and Tunnel Closings

The Staten Island-bound lower level of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge will be closed from 2:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, the MTA said. Additionally, because the BQE and Gowanus Expressway will be closed in part as well, traffic won't be able to access the bridge via that approach from about 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

According to the MTA, other closings for the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge will include:

One Brooklyn-bound lane on the lower level from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The Bay St exit from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The 92nd St entrance ramp to the Staten Island-bound lower level from approximately 12:01 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The Belt Parkway entrance ramp to the Staten Island-bound lower level from approximately 12:01 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The Lily Pond Av exit from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The exit ramp for the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge to the southbound FDR Drive will be closed from around 7:45 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Traffic will have to exit the RFK Bridge by using the Second Avenue-East 125th Street ramp.

The Hugh L. Carey Tunnel to the westbound Gowanus Expressway and BQE will be closed from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., with exiting traffic diverted to Hamilton Avenue. The Trinity Place exit in Manhattan will also be closed from approximately 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to the MTA.