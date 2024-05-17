FDNY

3 firefighters injured battling Bronx house fire

Three firefighters were seriously injured while on the scene of a house fire in the Bronx Friday afternoon, according to the FDNY.

The firefighters are said to be in stable condition at Jacobi Medical Center. The exact nature of their injuries is unknown.

The fire started on the second floor of a home on White Plains Road in the Bronx. It was called as a two-alarm fire that is now under control.

A tenant in the house spoke to NBC New York and said he thinks it started as an electrical fire.

