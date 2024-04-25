Donald Trump teases possible Madison Square Garden rally

Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for president in 2024, said he is hoping to hold a rally at Madison Square Garden.

"We're going to be doing a rally at Madison Square Garden, we believe," Trump said. "We think we're signing Madison Square Garden to do. We're going to have a big rally honoring the police, and honoring the firemen, and everybody. Honoring a lot of people, including teachers by the way."

The former president made the statement ahead of another day of testimony in his criminal 'hush money' trial in Lower Manhattan Thursday.

"We'll be honoring the people that make New York work," Trump said.

MSG said it doesn't currently have any events planned with Trump.

“We do not have any events scheduled with the Trump organization at this time," an MSG Entertainment spokesperson tells NBC New York.

Trump also said he will be holding a number of large rallies, including one in the Bronx.

This is not the first time this year Trump has mentioned a possible rally at Madison Square Garden, including in earlier interviews with Fox News and Breitbart.