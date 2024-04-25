Donald Trump

Donald Trump teases possible Madison Square Garden rally

MSG Entertainment says the company doesn't "have any events scheduled" with Trump

By NBC New York Staff

Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for president in 2024, said he is hoping to hold a rally at Madison Square Garden.

"We're going to be doing a rally at Madison Square Garden, we believe," Trump said. "We think we're signing Madison Square Garden to do. We're going to have a big rally honoring the police, and honoring the firemen, and everybody. Honoring a lot of people, including teachers by the way."

The former president made the statement ahead of another day of testimony in his criminal 'hush money' trial in Lower Manhattan Thursday.

"We'll be honoring the people that make New York work," Trump said.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

MSG said it doesn't currently have any events planned with Trump.

“We do not have any events scheduled with the Trump organization at this time," an MSG Entertainment spokesperson tells NBC New York.

Trump also said he will be holding a number of large rallies, including one in the Bronx.

Local

New Jersey Apr 24

Black bear spotted roaming New Jersey town, residents encourage not to leave out food

Hotel 5 hours ago

Four New York City hotels receive top honor on first ever Michelin Keys Guide

This is not the first time this year Trump has mentioned a possible rally at Madison Square Garden, including in earlier interviews with Fox News and Breitbart.

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpMadison Square Garden
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Solar Eclipse Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us