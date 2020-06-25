governor ned lamont

Education Commissioner to Take Part in Governor Lamont's COVID-19 Briefing at 4 P.M.

NBC Universal, Inc.

The governor will be holding a news conference at 4 p.m. Thursday on the state’s efforts to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona will be joining him.

The state’s public schools have been closed since in March, when students were sent home to learn remotely for the rest of the school year.

Gov. Ned Lamont’s news briefing will be to provide updates on the State of Connecticut’s coronavirus response efforts and he will be joined by Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona.

governor ned lamont
