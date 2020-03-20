NYC Hospitals ‘Weeks’ From Running Out of Supplies as Death Toll Soars

What to Know U.S. novel coronavirus cases have surpassed 14,000; more than 200 people have died. Tri-state cases have eclipsed 6,500; a total of 48 in the three states have died

Hospitals are bracing for a flood of patients; Gov. Andrew Cuomo says it may take 45 days to reach the peak of infection and the state could need more than 2x the number of hospital beds (110,000) it currently has

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have announced unprecedented joint measures to curb spread: crowds of 50+ banned, schools closed; Pennsylvania has since joined them

While Wuhan, China, announced two consecutive days of no new cases, floods more people in New York are requiring treatment for COVID-19 -- and Mayor Bill de Blasio says there are only a few weeks left before hospitals run out of critical supplies to help combat the respiratory disease.

He and Gov. Andrew Cuomo called on the Trump administration Thursday to use U.S. military resources to funnel at least 3 million N-95 masks, 50 million surgical masks, 15,000 ventilators, and 25 million each of surgical gowns, coveralls, gloves, and face masks to healthcare workers in the Empire State.

Trump is “betraying his hometown, and he unfortunately is letting down his entire nation," de Blasio said late Thursday.

As of Thursday night, New York City had nearly 4,000 confirmed cases -- a jump of 50 percent in the middle of the day that followed an increase of more than 1,100 cases since Wednesday night. Last Friday, the city had 95 positives. Three weeks ago it had zero. Desperation is growing to slow the spread.

The boom in numbers prompted Cuomo to make an adjustment to an executive order he issued a day earlier: On Wednesday, the governor said businesses were legally required to keep 50 percent of their work forces home. On Thursday, he increased the percentage to 75 percent. This is a data-driven response, Cuomo said, and he is adjusting statewide mandates and issuing new ones as needed.

De Blasio has said a "shelter-in-place" directive similar to the one implemented in San Francisco is a model to consider here; people are ordered not to leave their homes for non-essential reasons, but supermarkets, gas stations and post offices, among other facilities, are still open. Cuomo has consistently rejected the idea for two primary reasons -- 1) such a measure would need regional cooperation to work and 2) the phrase alone -- "shelter in place" -- incites panic that according to the governor is more dangerous than the virus itself.

To date, more than 6,500 people in the tri-state area have been infected with the novel coronavirus and 48 have died. New York state has more than 5,000 cases alone. City and state officials have said it's hard to ever have a firm grasp on the numbers because they change for the worse by the minute.

That grim reality was evidenced by New York City's cases surge throughout the day Thursday. New Jersey also saw its total skyrocket, with more than 300 new cases since the day before bringing its total past 740. Gov. Phil Murphy added four new fatalities; the state now has nine. Three of the fatalities involved members of the same family. Late Wednesday, a fourth relative passed.

Positive cases have been found in a half-dozen New Jersey nursing homes; admissions to those facilities have been suspended, health officials said.

Connecticut has reported three deaths and more than 150 cases, according to Gov. Ned Lamont. Local health officials, though, fear thousands have been infected in the state and caution numbers will only rise exponentially as testing capacity expands. See the latest tri-state case count broken down by county here.

The three tri-state governors have already taken unprecedented joint action -- banning crowds over 50, restricting restaurants to take-out and delivery, closing schools, gyms, bars, casinos and malls to help slow the pandemic. Pennsylvania has announced it is joining that coalition as well and will match the restrictions.

Hospitals Stretched to the Max

Cuomo projects peak infection is still 40-plus days out. By that point, New York state could need 110,000 hospital beds, more than double its current capacity, and more than 37,000 ICU beds. Right now, the state has 3,000 of the later.

Statistically, about 80 percent of people who get the novel coronavirus self-resolve without needing further treatment; overall, the risk to the general public is low. New York has seen its percentage of cases requiring hospitalization hover around 24 percent, while New Jersey said Wednesday that a stunning 55 percent of its cases to date have required hospitalization. There just aren't enough beds.

Ventilators are a national problem, one that Cuomo has asked the federal government to take on using the Defense Production Act, which lets the feds order companies to manufacture the needed equipment. In New York, Cuomo says there are 5,000 to 6,000 ventilators right now; the state is expected to need at least five times that.

President Trump said this week he would invoke the Defense Production Act -- but a timeline for relief and the extent of that relief remain unclear.

The situation is so dire that "we literally have people in China shopping for ventilators," the governor said Thursday. "A bed is great, but if you don't have a ventilator the bed is essentially useless."

Elon Musk said Thursday that Tesla could help make ventilators if needed.

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have all been working with the federal government on plans to get help. They've added mobile testing centers and NYC is looking to retrofit existing facilities into converted medical ones. The U.S. Navy is dispatching a 1,000-bed hospital ship to New York City Harbor to treat non-COVID-19 patients and help ease the non-virus burden. But it's still weeks out.

Coronavirus has not discriminated: First responders have been infected, church- and synagogue-goers, lawmakers. It has affected the entire age spectrum, afflicting people locally anywhere from 5 to 96.

The community spread has been extensive. Four players on the Brooklyn Nets, including star Kevin Durant, have tested positive for COVID-19, the team said. Rikers Island has announced its first case in the jail population.

Where Do We Go From Here?

The depths of the outbreak -- and its impact -- are incomprehensible at this point but most definitely catastrophic: Billions upon billions of dollars have been lost and more will be lost; many have died, far more have been sickened. And the grim totals will rise.

As de Blasio said on HOT 97 Wednesday, "This is going to fundamentally change all of our lives for months, it's just a question of how many months."

The World Health Organization has declared the novel coronavirus a pandemic, the first coronavirus to ever earn the dubious distinction. It's novel -- that means it's new and no one has immunity to it.

Vaccines are in the works -- and a new clinical trial launched Monday.

Public health officials say it will take a year to 18 months to fully validate any potential vaccine. Other medical options are in the works, including experimental drugs and antiviral therapies. One of the companies leading the experimental drug charge said it has five clinical trials worldwide, three of which have United States patients enrolled. But there's no proof yet that it's safe or effective.

NBC News estimates the total number of U.S. cases has surpassed 14,000 and more than 200 people have died. The vast majority of U.S. deaths have been in Washington state, where America's very first COVID-19 case was reported.

Every state in the U.S., as well as Washington D.C., has reported at least one COVID-19 case. Globally, more than 230,000 have been infected and more than 8,700 people have died, according to multiple sources and health agencies.

The World Health Organization's daily situation report Thursday summed up the sobering reality in one sentence: "It took over three months to reach the first 100,00 confirmed cases, and only 12 days to reach the next 100,000."