Lawyer At Center Of Earliest NY Coronavirus Cluster Improving; Other Initial Case Recovered

A hospitalized lawyer from New Rochelle connected to one of the earliest U.S. coronavirus clusters is improving and talking to his family via FaceTime.

Adina Lewis Garbuz posted on Facebook that her husband, Lawrence Garbuz, is “awake and alert and seems to be on the road to full recovery.” He had been in serious condition at a New York City hospital earlier this month.

He is connected to a large cluster in New Rochelle, in suburban Westchester County, that included his family and people at his synagogue. The cases from that cluster grew to one of the largest in the nation.

Adina Garbuz, who is under quarantine, said her husband is only aware now of his diagnosis.

“(H)e is trying to comprehend a world where no one goes out, no social gatherings, no religious services, no Purim!! But he seems to be quickly adding it all up,” she wrote.

Also, the first person to test positive for the coronavirus in New York appears to be free of it after recovering at home, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The 39-year-old Manhattan woman had returned in February with her husband from Iran, a hotspot for the virus. The unidentified health care worker had been recovering from home and was not hospitalized.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death. The vast majority of people recover.