Scooter-riding armed bandits rob Bronx man of $300 — and his pizza: Police

A man in the Bronx was robbed by three men who came up to him while riding scooters, then flashed a knife before taking off with $300 from him — and his pizza, police said.

The incident occurred just after 1 a.m. on April 11 in the Mount Eden neighborhood. The 23-year-old victim was walking near West Mount Eden Avenue and Inwood Avenue when the trio rode up to him on two mopeds, according to police.

After getting off their rides, one of the suspects took out a knife as the other two took the victim's cash and pizza from him, police said. The three then took off, with one of the mopeds heading north and the other south.

The victim was not injured. No arrests have yet been made, as police are still searching for the suspects.

Anyone with information in regard to the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA(74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website.