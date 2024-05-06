See all the best looks from the 2024 Met Gala

The red carpet awaits.

Some of the most high-profile celebrities are set to make their grand entrances at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday for the Met Gala. They'll be wearing the most elegant - and most unusual - of designer gowns and wardrobes during what is fashion's biggest night.

Photographers will line the famed steps of the Met in Manhattan to capture their every move when arrivals begin at around 5:30 p.m. ET.

The dress code for the 2024 Met Gala is "The Garden of Time" -- which is inspired by J.G. Ballard's 1962 short story that features the beauty and eventual destruction of a garden of flowers. So, expect some floral and botanical-inspired attire.

Met Gala Apr 24

How to watch the 2024 Met Gala arrivals

fashion May 4

What happens inside the Met Gala? It's a secret! Here are the rules celebrities must follow

Met Gala 11 hours ago

The 2024 Met Gala ‘Garden of Time' theme and dress code, explained

Here are some of the most memorable looks from the 2024 Met Gala.

Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Solar Eclipse Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us