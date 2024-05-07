Rain moves in Weds. morning, then chance for damaging wind and hail comes later in day

After a mild and quiet start to the week, Wednesday will kick off an unsettled stretch of weather that takes us through the weekend.

Showers move into our area early Wednesday morning. They are coming from a stronger system out west and will weaken as they approach the tri-state, but isolated storms are still possible.

Don’t be alarmed if a rumble of thunder can be heard while getting ready in the morning. And don’t forget to grab an umbrella before heading out the door.

So what does the timing look like for the first round of showers? It'll come right in the middle of the morning commute, starting around 4 a.m. and lasting until 9 a.m. or so. Take it easy on the roads on the way to work or school.

Once the morning’s showers exit, sunshine breaks out and temperatures climb near 80 degrees. You’ll be tempted to put away the umbrella, go outside, and enjoy the day. And many will stay dry, but not all will be so lucky.

There is a chance for a few isolated storms to develop during the afternoon and early evening. Any storms that do develop could become severe, with the damaging wind gusts and even hail being the primary concerns.

Most after school sporting events should be able to go on uninterrupted, though spectators may want to bring a small umbrella or rain jacket with them in case a pop-up storm causes a delay of game.

Flooding will not be a concern. Total precipitation Wednesday will stay under half an inch throughout the tri-state.

Shower chances will continue the rest of the week and into the weekend. Thankfully, severe weather is not forecast in our area for any other day. The most we’re dealing with beyond Wednesday is a scattered storm chance.