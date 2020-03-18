NYC Braces for Possible Shelter-in-Place; Death Toll Hits Double Digits

What to Know U.S. novel coronavirus cases have surpassed 6,200; more than 100 people have died, including 18 in New York and New Jersey

Tri-state COVID-19 cases have surpassed 1,700; Gov. Andrew Cuomo said it may take 45 days to reach the peak of infection and 110,000 hospital beds could be needed

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have all announced plans to shut down public and private schools; NYC closures are already in effect

Mayor Bill de Blasio doubled down on his warning to New Yorkers about a potential shelter-in-place order late Tuesday, noting grim increases in the city's case total, now near 1,000, and a new double-digit death toll as he told MSNBC: "This is the reality we're facing. Get ready for the possibility."

The mayor said any decision would be made in conjunction with the state -- earlier Gov. Andrew Cuomo said such a mandate would require his administration's approval -- but made the urgency of the situation clear. "This has to be done with the state, it's the only way this works. And if it happens, it's because the state believes it's the right thing to do," de Blasio said.

As of Tuesday night, the mayor said the five boroughs had 923 confirmed COVID-19 cases -- a startling more than 40 percent increase from the city numbers Cuomo shared as he briefed on statewide cases earlier in the day. Both the mayor and governor have said the numbers change by the minute for the worse. Testing capacity is expanding, which will mean more positive cases by default.

The state has already banned crowds over 50, restricted restaurants to take-out and delivery, closed bars and shuttered schools -- joint action with the governors of New Jersey and Connecticut to help slow the pandemic. But Cuomo warned Tuesday more aggressive measures are likely; while his thoughts seemed to center around more business restrictions, de Blasio warned of shelter-in-place.

What Does 'Shelter in Place' Mean?

Legally, the mayor does have the authority to order it in the city. Cuomo has urged against singular action, saying people under that restriction in New York City may just up and stay with, perhaps, an elderly relative in Nassau County. That would only further potential instances of community spread.

New Yorkers are "very good at getting around rules," Cuomo cautioned. "So if you say to me, well, if you’re in Queens, you have to shelter in place, you can’t leave. I’ll go stay with my sister in Westchester. That’s how I’ll handle it."

De Blasio said he expected a decision on shelter in place would be likely within 48 hours. The clock is ticking. So what does it mean?

There is not necessarily a set template for any locale, city or otherwise -- but in other places, it has meant that people are only allowed to leave their homes for medical care, groceries or employment where they are considered to be essential personnel, like police officers, healthcare workers and firefighters.

How long might it last? There's no set rulebook for that either, necessarily.

Similar orders have already been implemented in some cities in the country, including Hoboken, where gatherings of more than five people are restricted. The mayor there asked people so shelter in place, but he doesn't have the authority to mandate it. In San Francisco, a shelter-in-place was issued for a number of counties, closing all but supermarkets, pharmacies, banks and gas stations.

Curve Not Flattening Fast Enough

To date, just shy of 2,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the tri-state area. More than 1,600 cases are in New York, where 15 people have died. Ten of the deaths have been New York City residents. New Jersey saw its total surge past 265 Tuesday, while Connecticut's numbers jumped 65 percent over the previous day. Cuomo said the peak of infection is likely still 45 days out.

Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., Telemundo will have a live coronavirus special. Submit your questions (in English or Spanish) here

Coronavirus has not discriminated: First responders have been infected, church- and synagogue-goers, lawmakers. It has affected the entire spectrum, afflicting people anywhere from age 5 to 96. The community spread has been extensive. Four players on the Brooklyn Nets have tested positive for COVID-19, the team said, one of whom is exhibiting symptoms. All four, including star Kevin Durant, are under the care of team doctors.

Tri-State Calls on Feds to Step Up

States have drastically scaled back business operation hours; New Jersey, which shut down indoor malls as of Tuesday night, has suggested that residents mostly stay in their homes between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. -- guidance that the governor said many appear to be following.

The mayor of Newark said late Tuesday he was considering a mandatory curfew for the state's largest city.

While escalating efforts to curb the spread, primarily to protect the most vulnerable populations, officials keep re-emphasizing certain facts about the novel coronavirus: 80 percent of people who get it self-resolve without needing further treatment and the overall general risk to the public is low.

Though the percentage of people who fall critically ill and need hospitalization is relatively low, the number of people who may get sick -- and how that number is increasing daily -- is concerning. Even if only 20 percent of the population needs to be hospitalized, there is legitimate and growing fear the hospitals won't be able to handle the burden.

Gov. Cuomo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont have all called on the federal government to step up, asking for immediate infrastructure help as it relates to building hospitals and new medical facilities and for direct income in people's pockets.

In a letter to President Trump Tuesday, Murphy said he requested the support of the United States military and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to assist New Jersey’s efforts to expand hospital and intensive care unit capacity in preparation for the continued spread of COVID-19.

Cuomo has said New York state may need 37,000 ICU beds and 110,000 hospital beds at the peak of the crisis. That dwarfs the state's existing capacity: 3,000 ICU beds and 53,000 hospital beds.

Hospitals Brace, Testing Goes Mobile

Amid the surge in NYC cases, de Blasio said the city would add five drive-thru testing facilities across the five boroughs, but specifics on where they would be located were not immediately made clear. Queens has been the most affected borough to date, followed by Manhattan and Brooklyn.

The five mobile areas would be for priority testing cases, the mayor stressed, and be done via reservations. More testing capacity -- up to 5,000 tests per day -- is expected in the city by week's end thanks to new public/private partnerships.

Cuomo said that the same drive-thru testing centers would be coming to Long Island and Rockland County, and Bergen County officials said they were looking for volunteers to get a similar site up and running at Bergen Community College. Hudson Regional Hospital launched a by-appointment drive-thru center in Secaucus Tuesday. Such centers have already been implemented in Westchester County's New Rochelle, where a one-mile radius containment zone is in place.

Where Do We Go From Here?

The World Health Organization has declared the novel coronavirus a pandemic, the first coronavirus to ever earn the dubious distinction. It's novel -- that means it's new and no one has immunity to it. Vaccines are in the works -- and a new clinical trial launched Monday.

The National Institutes of Health is funding the trial at a Kaiser Permanente research facility in Seattle. Testing began Tuesday with 45 young, healthy volunteers with different doses of shots co-developed by NIH and Moderna Inc.

Public health officials say it will take a year to 18 months to fully validate any potential vaccine.

NBC News estimates the total number of U.S. cases has surpassed 6,200 and more than 100 people have died. The vast majority of U.S. deaths have been in Washington state, where America's very first COVID-19 case was reported.

Every state in the U.S., as well as Washington D.C., has reported at least one COVID-19 case. Globally, more than 200,000 have been infected and thousands have died.