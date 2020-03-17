Newark Mayor: There’s a Woman Running Around With COVID-19 We Can’t Find

A woman who showed up ill at East Orange General Hospital last weekend tested positive for COVID-19 -- but no one knows where she is or if there's anyone around her at risk, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said Tuesday.

Baraka, in an intense address livestreamed on the city's Facebook page, said the woman provided a false name and address when she was examined last weekend.

When police went to the address to tell her she was ill and needed to come in for treatment, they discovered the deception. The city is now preparing to seek a court order to get the hospital to turn over video of the woman so she can potentially be identified.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update - March 17, 2020, 12:15pm Posted by Mayor Ras J. Baraka on Tuesday, March 17, 2020

“We are appealing to you to go back to the hospital," Baraka said. "We are also appealing to East Orange General Hospital to turn over the info we need so can effectuate this investigation.”

As of Tuesday morning, there are 178 confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease in New Jersey, including 20 in Essex County, which includes Newark. It's not clear if those numbers include the mystery woman.