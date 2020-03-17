Coronavirus Closes All Tri-State Schools: What the Shutdown Means for Each State

As the coronavirus continues to cause chaos on almost every aspect of life in the tri-state, one of the more dire consequences of the pandemic directly impacts millions of school children — possibly forcing them to stay home for the rest of the academic year.

While some officials fought to keep them open, others had been asking for demanding schools in the region shut down much sooner as a means to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 cases. After more than two weeks of individual tri-state schools and businesses announcing closures, the governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut finally came together on Monday to announce uniform tri-state rules to shrink crowd sizes and close a number of non-essential businesses.

Here's how each state is handling the virus when it comes to school closures:

New York

Mayor Bill de Blasio was steadfast in his opposition to closing the city's public schools for the early stages of the outbreak, but eventually caved and on March 15 agreed to close schools for the near future. The mayor said at multiple press conferences that there is a good chance schools won't reopen until April 20, and he stressed there remains a possibility they won't come back for the rest of the school year.

“By closing our schools now we may not have the opportunity to reopen them for the whole school year," de Blasio warned.

The mayor also said the schools will start remote learning for grades K-12 on Monday, March 23. For the week in between, schools will remain open to provide students breakfast and lunch for kids in need while staff prepares and gets trained for the following weeks of online schooling.

It is estimated that for the more than one million students in NYC, approximately 300,000 need electronic devices to assist with remote learning. Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza said the city has found a partner in Apple and T-Mobile to help "get devices into the hands of students that need them."

Some restaurants are giving away food and some are leaving positive messages outside as they're forced to shut down or only serve takeouts and deliveries to help curb the spread of coronavirus. NBC New York's Ray Villeda reports.

The mayor held out for at least a week as other cities and states across the country announced sweeping public school closures for two primary reasons: 1) Essential city and other workers, like the FDNY, NYPD and hospital staff, need childcare so they can go to work; and 2) So many NYC students depend on meals they get at school just to eat.

Gov. Cuomo said all other schools around the state, as well as daycare centers, will also be closed for two weeks starting March 18. Westchester, Suffolk and Nassau had already announced plans to close their public and private schools, which began March 16.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said students who receive meals at their schools will continue to receive them under a "grab-and-go" program.

Bellone said administrators and teachers would "still have access to school buildings for local district planning, distance-based education purposes, temporary grab-and-go meal programs and childcare issues."

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said that all non-essential businesses must close at 8 p.m. nightly; non-essential travel is "strongly discouraged" between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. NBC New York's Checkey Beckford reports.

New Jersey

After saying for days that closing schools in the state was "inevitable," Gov. Phil Murphy closed all schools — public, private and parochial — statewide for at least two weeks starting Wednesday, March 17. Murphy said that the closure could easily last longer as well.

New Jersey's measures also extend to colleges and universities in the state, which will also remain closed for that time. Unlike in New York, the order does not include daycare centers.

Nearly a million and a half students are impacted by the schools closing, as well as more than 100,000 teachers.

While many districts in the state, including all Bergen County public schools, had already prepared and announced they would be switching to remote or electronic learning, other locations in the state don't have plans in place to transition to online learning as easily. Other districts also have significant student populations that don't have access to computers or tablets at home, meaning they would have to either make other adjustments or get the state to provide the necessary technology.

Concerns are growing about a COVID-19 cluster in Connecticut. Ida Siegal reports.

Connecticut

Connecticut schools will also close this week. Gov. Ned Lamont ordered schools statewide to close on Tuesday, March 16, and hoped to reopen by March 31, although he warned that date could be pushed back.

"Students who receive meals through the school lunch/breakfast program will be able to continue receiving meals while classes are canceled," Gov. Lamont said.

Many Connecticut school districts are also making "grab and go" meals available for their students during the mandated closures.

At least 12,500 students in the Waterbury School District rely on school lunch for their meal, NBC Connecticut reports.

In New Haven, the mayor on Monday issued an emergency order to close any childcare centers providing childcare services for more than 12 children amid concerns about coronavirus.