Guthrie to Anchor ‘Today’ From Home Out of ‘Abundance of Caution’

"Today" anchor Savannah Guthrie will join the thousands of Americans working from home on Wednesday.

She announced on Twitter and Instagram on Tuesday night that she'll be anchoring "Today" from her basement.

Hi everybody! Well, this will be a first. I’m going to be anchoring TODAY from my house! In an abundance of caution, and to model the super vigilance the CDC has asked of all of us, I’m staying home because I have a mild sore throat and runny nose. 1/2 — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) March 18, 2020

This was the advice of NBC’s superb medical team and my bosses. I feel good and am sure I will be back in no time - but during these days, it’s on all of us to be extra cautious and caring of those around us. #loveyourneighbor So see you tomorrow on TODAY - from my basement! — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) March 18, 2020

"In an abundance of caution, and to model the super vigilance the CDC has asked of all of us, I’m staying home because I have a mild sore throat and runny nose," she said, in part. "I feel good and am sure I will be back in no time - but during these days, it’s on all of us to be extra cautious and caring of those around us."

The news comes after a staffer for the 3rd hour of "Today" tested positive for coronavirus this week. Co-hosts Craig Melvin and Al Roker are already staying home out of an abundance of caution.

Tuesday evening, the number of coronavirus cases in the United States hovered around 6,000 — according to NBC News reporting — and there was at least one case reported in every state.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: