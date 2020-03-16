COVID-19

How to Get Help as Cities, States Shut Down to Curb Coronavirus

An iphone calling 311
NBC New York

There's a lot of confusion and anxiety surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, as numbers of confirmed cases continue to rise and more public services start to shut down.

If you need help, or if you would like to help those in need, NBC New York has gathered all the official resources below.

Note: This list will continue to update as more resources become available.

NEW YORK

STAY UPDATED

  • Text COVID to 692-692 to be enrolled in Notify NYC and get the latest updates on the coronavirus in New York City. You can also text COVIDESP to the same number and get the updates in Spanish.
  • The New York State Department of Health has also set up a hotline to answer all your questions about the coronavirus at 1-888-364-3065.

SCHOOLS & CHILD CARE

UNEMPLOYMENT & FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

NEW JERSEY

STAY UPDATED

SCHOOLS & CHILD CARE

BUSINESSES

  • Business owners with questions about how COVID-19 will impact the economy and what the state is doing to help can visit NJ.business.gov for answers.

CONNECTICUT

STAY UPDATED

Cornavirus 11 hours ago

CDC’s Latest Guidance Could Mean No Sports for Much Longer

box office 16 hours ago

Ticket Sales Dive at Box Office; Lowest Turnout in 20 Years

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

COVID-19Coronavirus
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us