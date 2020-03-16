How to Get Help as Cities, States Shut Down to Curb Coronavirus

There's a lot of confusion and anxiety surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, as numbers of confirmed cases continue to rise and more public services start to shut down.

If you need help, or if you would like to help those in need, NBC New York has gathered all the official resources below.

Note: This list will continue to update as more resources become available.

NEW YORK

STAY UPDATED

Text COVID to 692-692 to be enrolled in Notify NYC and get the latest updates on the coronavirus in New York City. You can also text COVIDESP to the same number and get the updates in Spanish.

and get the latest updates on the coronavirus in New York City. You can also text COVIDESP to the same number and get the updates in Spanish. The New York State Department of Health has also set up a hotline to answer all your questions about the coronavirus at 1-888-364-3065.

SCHOOLS & CHILD CARE

As schools across New York City and state start to close, parents can seek help with child care using the Child Care Resource and Referral Agencies website. There are 34 CCRRs available in New York State.

website. There are 34 CCRRs available in New York State. See if you're eligible for Child Care Subsidy Program . Child care subsidies can help parents pay for some or all of the cost of child care services.

For how to get ready for remote learning at NYC Public Schools, the city's department of education has put up resources on its website.

at NYC Public Schools, the city's department of education has put up resources on its website. Starting March 16, the schools will have grab-and-go breakfast and lunch available for students from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. They will be able to pick them up and take them home through the start of spring break, April 8.

UNEMPLOYMENT & FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

NEW JERSEY

STAY UPDATED

The New Jersey State Department of Health has set up a hotline to answer all your questions about the coronavirus at 1-800-962-1253 or 1-800-222-1222.

SCHOOLS & CHILD CARE

BUSINESSES

Business owners with questions about how COVID-19 will impact the economy and what the state is doing to help can visit NJ.business.gov for answers.

CONNECTICUT

STAY UPDATED