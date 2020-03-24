Gov. Murphy’s Wife Launches New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund to Fight COVID-19 War

What to Know New Jersey has nearly 3,000 COVID-19 cases and more than two dozen fatalities as of Monday; it is scrambling to test more, which leads to more positive cases by default

The economic and social tolls have been astounding; certain populations feel the pain even worse than others

The new pandemic relief fund will help funnel resources to the places and people most in need

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy's wife, first lady Tammy Murphy, announced the launch Tuesday of the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund (NJPRF), a nonprofit that will marshal resources to identify critical needs and fight COVID-19's impact on the state's most vulnerable communities.

To date, the state has more than 2,800 coronavirus cases and at least 27 people have died. The fatalities include four members from the same family. Hospitals are overwhelmed. Business is wounded. Everyday people are struggling -- and certain populations feel the pain even stronger.

“The COVID-19 virus has already had far-reaching societal ramifications that have overwhelmingly and disproportionally impacted low- to-middle-income residents and New Jersey’s small business community,” Tammy Murphy said. “We are committed to the task of identifying the most effective interventions, determining community needs, and raising essential funds and awareness as we battle this challenge.”

Washington is straining to respond to the worsening coronavirus outbreak. Tempers are flaring in Congress as lawmakers argue over a nearly $2 trillion economic rescue package. For his part, President Donald Trump is musing openly about letting a 15-day shutdown expire. NBC New York's Ida Siegal reports.

One hundred percent of donations NJPRF receives online will be used to fight the medical, social and economic impacts of COVID-19 on New Jersey's most vulnerable, supporting organizations that provide essential services and aiding those on the front line of the pandemic. The fund's administrative costs are supported by grants received explicitly for that purpose.

NJPRF's Board of Directors will have authority over distribution decisions and consider recommendations from NJPRF Chief Executive Officer Josh Weinreich, who is serving pro-bono.

“At this time, maximizing our impact is our first priority,” said Weinreich. “If we put resources to work right now, we can drastically change the course of events here in our state, protecting and supporting our vulnerable residents and getting them back on their feet as soon as possible.”