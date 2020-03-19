Billions Needed to Bail Out Troubled NY, NJ Mass Transit Lines

A slide in ridership amid the coronavirus outbreak has put New York and New Jersey's essential mass transit services in desperate financial need, with both now asking for bailouts in the billions.

MTA Chairman Pat Foye said there has been a "precipitous decline in ridership" across the system. He is asking the federal government for an urgent bailout of more than $4 billion.

New York City subways are down 60 percent, with buses down nearly 50 percent. Commuter railroads have been hit even harder: LIRR is down 67 percent, while Metro-North is down a staggering 90 percent, a number almost hard to believe for one of the busiest rail systems in America.

Speaking to NY1 he said the $4 billion ask assumed the ridership trend was annualized. "Clearly ridership is going to be depressed during the duration of the pandemic and for some period thereafter," he said. Asked Wednesday what would happen if a bailout didn't come, Foye told 1010 WINS he would not even contemplate it.

NJ Transit, which also runs one of the nation's busiest commuter networks, has asked Congress for a $1.25 billion bailout just to survive. CEO Kevin Corbett said ridership has plunged 88 percent in 10 days, just since March 9, and that fare revenue has fallen accordingly, Politico reported.

At this point, there is no tri-state plan to shut down mass transit, though there has been talk of plans to scale it back to match reduced ridership. Foye acknowledged on 1010 Wednesday that "obviously we're looking at schedules," but said the priority is to maintain services so medical workers and first responders can get to work. He stressed mass transit remains a safe option for doing that.

"The subways, buses, commuter rails are safe, they're being disinfected at a frequency and intensity that's never been the case," Foye said. That frequency was adding $300 million of increased operating expense, he said.

There is no immediate plan to shut down roads either but the states' emergency declarations give them the power to do so if needed.