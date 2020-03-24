MTA Suspends Some Services, NJT Changes Coming

New York and New Jersey's mass transit systems are making scheduling changes amid staff shortages and sliding ridership amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The MTA is scaling back some of its services to account for having less train crews available during the outbreak, it said Tuesday. Certain branches of lines were being suspended, and a number of express services were being put on hold. The changes trend the system towards a Saturday type schedule. Further reductions in service could come this week as ridership has dropped dramatically.

Meanwhile NJ Transit was making some schedule changes commencing Wednesday March 25, including putting the Newark Light Rail service on a Saturday schedule.

See the latest changes below and go to the MTA website or the NJ Transit website for latest scheduling updates.

MTA UPDATES

DUPLICATE SUBWAY SERVICE

The MTA will not run B, W, or Z service on Tuesday, March 24. Alternatives:

B: Use C, D, and Q service instead.

W: Use N and R service instead.

Z: Use J service instead.

SUSPENDED EXPRESS SERVICE

There will be no express service on the 4, 5, and 6 lines in the Bronx.

D trains will make local stops in the Bronx and will run express in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

There is no 7 express service.

F trains will make all local stops in Manhattan and Brooklyn and will continue to run express in Queens.

N Express in Manhattan – N trains will make all local stops in Manhattan and will continue to run express in Brooklyn.

J trains will make all local stops.

Staten Island Railway will make all local stops.

BRANCH SERVICES NOT OPERATING

5 service between Nereid Av and E 180 St in the Bronx. Use 2 service instead.

5 service between Bowling Green and Brooklyn College-Flatbush Av. Use 4 and 2 service instead.

A service between Broad Channel and Rockaway Park. Use the S shuttle to connect with Far Rockaway A service.

E service between Jamaica-179 St and Union Turnpike. Use F service instead.

STATEN ISLAND RAILWAY

Staten Island Railway will run every 20 minutes during peak hours, making all local stops, and will run hourly during overnight hours, in order to match the scaled back ferry service.

NJ TRANSIT UPDATES

LIGHT RAIL

Newark Light Rail will change to a Saturday Schedule

Riverline will be on a Sunday / Holiday Schedule

Hudson Bergen Light Rail will remain on its regular weekday schedule

RAIL

NJ Transit rail service will continue to operate on a President’s Day Holiday Schedule with enhancements.

BUS