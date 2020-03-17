How to Keep Kids Busy at Home With Free Resources and Lesson Plan Ideas

Millions of parents across America are suddenly finding out it's really hard to be a teacher.

With schools effectively shuttered throughout the tri-state and social distancing rules getting stricter by the day, parents are suddenly finding they will need to occupy their kids for weeks or longer. And while school districts are offering distance learning plans, every parent knows there are more hours in the day than schoolwork to fill them.

So many are turning to free online resources, be they academic or entertaining, to try and pass the time. Here's a selection of what's on offer:

THE SMITHSONIAN

What does it mean to be human? Our @HumanOrigins program has a website dedicated to sharing what we know about human evolution. The site contains lesson plans, fun facts, and a rich collection of objects related to our early ancestors. #SmithsonianEdu https://t.co/lo4ljVsfi1 pic.twitter.com/QN8Ili3Pcn — Smithsonian's NMNH (@NMNH) March 17, 2020

Looking for #WomensHistoryMonth lesson plans? Explore the contributions of American women designers like Dorothy Wright Liebes, Eva Zeisel, and Gere Kavanaugh #BecauseOfHerStory pic.twitter.com/eFXcRne3wE — Cooper Hewitt (@cooperhewitt) March 17, 2020

ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME

Please share with Teachers: FREE online curriculum resources at https://t.co/ZFebMry5yl, our digital classroom. Create an account and access professionally developed rock and toll themed lesson plans, activities, presentations, videos, playlists and more. Be well. pic.twitter.com/lb2wBpB1rX — Greg Harris (@rockhallceo) March 17, 2020

MUSEUM OF JEWISH HERITAGE

For teachers and parents looking to engage students who are now learning remotely or being homeschooled, the Museum offers online lesson plans and resources to help students stay engaged with their studies.​https://t.co/EqXHGcTmqg pic.twitter.com/wEQJPbAXTj — MuseumJewishHeritage (@MJHnews) March 16, 2020

THE FIELD MUSEUM (Giant Chicago-based natural history museum)

🎓 Explore our learning resources for pre-K - HS students. These lesson plans, games, and interactives are filtered by topic, grade, resource type, and language ➡️https://t.co/TBlm1WhHHQ pic.twitter.com/mu0VuLEoZf — Field Museum (@FieldMuseum) March 16, 2020

LESSON PLANS

Free resources aside, many parents are struggling to figure out how to break up the day most efficiently. Some have taken to posting their own "lesson plans" as a helpful guide for others, like the below:

If you are a museum or educational institution offering free online resources for kids, a kids' entertainment provider offering free online programs or if you have a lesson plan you've created that's working well for you, please drop a note to tips@nbcnewyork.com and share with us for possible inclusion here!