How to Keep Kids Busy at Home With Free Resources and Lesson Plan Ideas

Millions of parents across America are suddenly finding out it's really hard to be a teacher.
With schools effectively shuttered throughout the tri-state and social distancing rules getting stricter by the day, parents are suddenly finding they will need to occupy their kids for weeks or longer. And while school districts are offering distance learning plans, every parent knows there are more hours in the day than schoolwork to fill them.
So many are turning to free online resources, be they academic or entertaining, to try and pass the time. Here's a selection of what's on offer:
THE SMITHSONIAN
ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME
MUSEUM OF JEWISH HERITAGE
THE FIELD MUSEUM (Giant Chicago-based natural history museum)
LESSON PLANS
Free resources aside, many parents are struggling to figure out how to break up the day most efficiently. Some have taken to posting their own "lesson plans" as a helpful guide for others, like the below:
If you are a museum or educational institution offering free online resources for kids, a kids' entertainment provider offering free online programs or if you have a lesson plan you've created that's working well for you, please drop a note to tips@nbcnewyork.com and share with us for possible inclusion here!