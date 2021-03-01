Monday Marks 1 Year Since NY Reported Its 1st COVID Case; NJ Teachers Get Vaccine Date

What to Know Monday marks exactly one year since Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported the state's first known COVID case -- a healthcare worker in NYC; he's added well more than 1 million to the toll since then

The slower-than-desired national vaccine rollout gets a major boost this week; nearly 4 million doses of the newly emergency-use approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine were shipped out Sunday night

NJ Gov. Phil Murphy said early Monday that pre-K-12 educators and support staff, along with childcare and transportation workers and others, would be eligible for vaccination starting March 15

On March 1, 2020, Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed the state's first known coronavirus case -- a 39-year-old healthcare worker from Manhattan. The next morning, he and Mayor Bill de Blasio held a joint briefing in which they sought to reassure New Yorkers and talk about the importance of testing.

How much a facet of daily life the latter would become in this relentless war, no one knew then.

Thirty-hundred-sixty-five days later, New Yorkers know that 39-year-old healthcare worker was just the first reported case, hardly the first to exist in the city. The city has confirmed more than 711,000 cases since hers. Statewide, reported cases have topped 1.6 million -- and confirmed COVID deaths are on the brink of 40,000.

Today, daily cases and hospitalizations are on the decline again from their latest respective peaks. The number of those getting vaccinated across America is rising at a faster rate each day, and New York City, ravaged by tragedy and pandemic-related anxiety earlier than most in this pandemic, is slowly beginning to regain some of the vitality that makes it one of the world's most vibrant places.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

But New Yorkers -- and America -- will most certainly feel the incalculable human and economic impacts of this viral cataclysm for years and years to come.

Nearly 4 million doses of the newest COVID-19 vaccine will be shipped Sunday night, and will begin to be delivered to states for injections starting this week. NBC New York's Gaby Acevedo reports.

Once the epicenter of the national crisis, New York's seven-day average COVID positive test rate is the lowest it has been in months, at 3.14 percent. Less than three months ago, that rate was closer to 9 percent in the state (8 percent in the city). Statewide hospitalizations have fallen to 5,259, a more than 4,000 patient plunge from their latest peak near 9,300 on Jan. 19, about six weeks ago.

Cuomo has announced a slew of economic reopenings in the last few weeks, citing ongoing improvement in the state's data and the need to more aggressively start reviving the economy, with critical mass vaccination months away.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

Gov. Andrew Cuomo breaks the state into 10 regions for testing purposes and tracks positivity rates to identify potential hotspots. Here's the latest tracking data by region and for the five boroughs. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

Last week, fans returned to the stands at Barclays Center and Madison Square Garden. The cap on indoor dining in New York rose to the highest level it is been since it was first shut down at the start of the pandemic. Some nursing home visitations resumed, the subway shutdown was halved and city middle schoolers returned to the classroom for the first time in months.

Later this week, New York City movie theaters can open at limited capacity. On Monday, sports and entertainment venues with a fixed-seating capacity of more than 5,000 people can open for spectators in New Jersey for the first time. Next week, wedding receptions and catering events return in New York -- all with critical COVID requirements in place. In some reopening cases, testing is also mandatory.

As officials say, the virus isn't going away soon -- and enhanced precautions to curb the spread only have merited heightened importance in the wake of more contagious strains that top national officials warn could undo much of the U.S. progress made over the last month and a half.

Both New York and New Jersey have hit several roadblocks in vaccine distribution since the first federal doses were shipped in early December. Supply shortages, weather delays, access and public skepticism all played a part in sluggish efforts to get shots in eligible arms. There are still challenges, but they are easing.

New York's governor is hopeful that the emergency use authorization of a third vaccine (and the first single-dose one) for the U.S. will be a boon for the recovery process, helping to expedite an oft-criticized national rollout. Cuomo, who has drawn bipartisan criticism in recent weeks over nursing home COVID reporting and workplace harassment allegations, hasn't held a live on-camera COVID briefing with a Q&A since Feb. 19. Until last week, he had held at least three of those weekly since COVID hospitalizations began to climb ahead of the holidays.

In a statement via press release Sunday, he said the Johnson & Johnson approval combined with the state's improving numbers show "there is no doubt we are getting closer to reaching the light at the end of the tunnel."

Not sure how the process works? Or when you might be able to get an appointment? Check out our handy tri-state vaccine site finder and FAQs here

New York City and New Jersey Vaccine Providers

Click on each provider to find more information on scheduling appointments for the COVID-19 Vaccine.

Nearly 4 million doses of the newly emergency-use approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine were shipped out Sunday night; states will start receiving their initial allocations of that single-dose treatment for injections starting on Tuesday. The White House said its entire J&J stockpile will go out immediately. J&J will deliver about 16 million more doses by the end of March and 100 million total by the end of June, but the distribution would be backloaded, federal officials said.

The White House and Dr. Anthony Fauci are encouraging Americans to take the first dose available to them, regardless of manufacturer.

"All three of them are really quite good, and people should take the one that's most available to them," Fauci said on NBC's "Meet the Press."

"If you go to a place and you have J&J, and that's the one that's available now, I would take it," Fauci said. "I personally would do the same thing. I think people need to get vaccinated as quickly and as expeditiously as possible."

This makes the Johnson & Johnson vaccine the third vaccine to have emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The J&J vaccine is different from the others because it's a one-dose regimen and does not require patients to return for a second dose. It can be stored at refrigerator temperatures for months. The shot has demonstrated 66 percent effectiveness overall, 72 percent in the U.S. and 57 percent in South Africa, which has seen a rapid spread of the B.1.351 variant. Most importantly, it has been exceptionally effective at preventing serious illness caused by COVID-19.

The number of people in New York eligible to receive their first dose increased again last week after Cuomo OK'd hotel workers for addition to the 1B priority group. Just as with restaurant workers and taxi drivers, the governor left it to local health departments to determine how, where and when to schedule the shots.

Teachers in New Jersey got their long-awaited answer on eligibility early Monday, when Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted pre-K to grade 12 educators and support staff, along with childcare, transportation and more public safety workers, will be eligible for vaccination starting March. 15.

NEW: We’re expanding vaccine eligibility. Starting March 15th, the following essential workers are eligible:



➡️Pre-K to 12 educators & support staff

➡️Child care workers

➡️Transportation workers

➡️Additional public safety workers



Watch our 1:00 PM COVID briefing for more info. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 1, 2021

To date, New York City has administered at least one shot to more than 1 million people, about 12.5 percent of the city's population. The five boroughs hit a new single-day record last Thursday at nearly 62,000 shots, and hope to scale up more -- with the goal of vaccinating 5 million by June -- with the anticipated supply infusion. The city has the distribution capacity to inoculate a half-million a week.

Statewide, about 14.3 percent of the population has had at least one dose, while nearly 8 percent of New Yorkers have completed their vaccination series. New Jersey, which has significantly lagged its neighbor across the river in weekly dose allocation, has done 1.3 million first doses and about 664,000 second doses. The latter reflects about 7 percent or a bit more of the state's population.

Nationally, the CDC reports about 7.5 percent of Americans are fully vaccinated. The U.S. has lost more people than any nation in the world to coronavirus, doubling the losses in the second-deadliest country (Brazil) with a stark toll above 513,000 as of Monday, according to Johns Hopkins. It also has reported the most cases -- 28.6 million, more than two and a half times India's 11.1, which is No. 2.