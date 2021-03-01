Virus Updates: J&J Shots Ship Out Across US

Over the weekend, Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine became the third to receive emergency use authorization from the United States' Food and Drug Administration. Unlike the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, it works with just one shot.

Meanwhile, the Senate will receive a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package on Monday after it passed in the House. The bill would provide millions of people with $1,400 direct payments. It also includes billions for struggling businesses, emergency jobless benefits, coronavirus tests and vaccines, and schools.

The U.S. has reported more than 515,000 deaths and 28 million coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, according to a tally by NBC News.

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from the U.S. and elsewhere:

Johnson & Johnson Ships Out First Vaccine Doses Monday

Johnson & Johnson began shipping its coronavirus vaccine across the United States on Monday for injections starting on Tuesday.

The company, which won emergency approval for their single-dose shot this weekend, is sending the doses out from its McKesson Distribution Center in Shepherdsville, Kentucky.

"We’re shipping 4 million literally as we speak," Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky said Monday on NBC's "TODAY" show. “Within the next 24 to 48 hours, Americans should start receiving shots in arms."

J&J will deliver about 16 million more doses by the end of March. Gorsky said the company expects to distribute 100 million shots by June and a billion by the end of the year.

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted overwhelmingly Sunday to recommend the vaccine for adults 18 years old and up. It adds to the vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna that were authorized in December.