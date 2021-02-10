Cuomo: Large NY Venues Can Reopen Feb. 23 With Testing; Barclays to Host Fans That Day

What to Know Gov. Andrew Cuomo launched a pilot with the Buffalo Bills to host fans at two playoff games in January; they had to show proof of a negative test and adhere to certain rules at the stadium

Declaring that effort an "unparalleled success," Cuomo said Wednesday other large NY arenas and venues can reopen to the public starting Feb. 23 with testing and other requirements in place

The governor has said for months that testing is the key to faster reopenings of entertainment, offices and more before vaccination reaches critical mass; he says NY can't stay closed for that long

Declaring New York state's demonstration with the Buffalo Bills an "unparalleled success," Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday he will extend the testing- based program to any large stadium or arena later this month.

Fans who provide a negative PCR test within 72 hours of an event will be able to attend music shows and performances as well as baseball, soccer, football and basketball games. Arenas can open to the public on Feb. 23.

Certain rules and restrictions apply to start, Cuomo said. There is a strict 10 percent capacity limit in arenas and stadiums with more than 10,000-person total capacity. Venues have to submit their plans to the State Department of Health for approval. Core mitigation efforts like mask-wearing, temperature checks and mandatory assigned seating to ensure social distancing will also be required.

Barclays Center has already been cleared to reopen on the first day it can, Feb. 23, and will host fans for the Nets game against the Sacramento Kings, Cuomo said, adding, "Anyone else who is interested should let us know."

New Mets' majority owner Steve Cohen said Wednesday he hoped to include Citi Field in those discussions -- and have the stadium, currently being used as a mass vaccination site, ready for fans for the 2021 season home opener against Miami on April 8.

"I think there's gonna be fans. We're not sure exactly what percent of the stadium is gonna be filled, but it'll be at least 10 to 15 percent, probably," Cohen said. "We're hopeful -- people get vaccinated and maybe things loosen up over time."

Cuomo said testing is the single most critical key to the reopening equation at these early stages.

"I can go see the president of the United States, take a test and if I pass the test, walk into the Oval Office," the governor said. "Why? If you're negative, you're negative. Testing is the key."

He added that the plan he unveiled Wednesday "hits the balance of a safe reopening. A PCR test is as safe as you can get."

Cuomo has said for months that testing is the key to reopening entertainment and sports venues, offices and more before vaccination reaches critical mass. He has said New York state and city can't stay shut down for as long as it will take to reach herd immunity, which likely remains many months away.

The governor laid the foundation for the plan when he launched a pilot program with the Buffalo Bills to host two playoff games in January; fans had to show proof of a negative test before the game and adhere to certain rules at the stadium. That will be the model for the safe and smart reopening of New York, which has seen its positivity rates decline for the last month post-holiday surge.

Hospitalizations statewide stood at 7,593 as of Wednesday, the lowest total since two days after Christmas.

Could Broadway be next? What about concerts at Madison Square Garden? The indoor vs. outdoor dilemma is a real one, Cuomo has said, but continues to claim that testing is the key to a more immediate revival of the arts, culture and sports that are so foundational to the vibrance that was New York City before the pandemic. New York City can -- and will -- be that vibrant again, Cuomo says.

To further accelerate the revival, Cuomo announced the launch of NY PopsUp, an arts festival featuring hundreds of free pop-up performances throughout the state, including New York City. It launches Feb. 20 and runs through Labor Day.

"Cities have taken a real blow during COVID, and the economy will not come back fast enough on its own - we must bring it back," Cuomo said in his announcement earlier this week. "Creative synergies are vital for cities to survive, and our arts and cultural industries have been shut down all across the country, taking a terrible toll on workers and the economy."

"We want to be aggressive with reopening the State and getting our economy back on track, and NY PopsUp will be an important bridge to the broader reopening of our world-class performance venues and institutions," he added. "New York has been a leader throughout this entire pandemic, and we will lead once again with bringing back the arts."