NYC Issues New Mask Guidance as Cuomo Warns of Major Delays to Vaccine Rollout

What to Know New York City officials are encouraging people to "double-mask" in accordance with the latest CDC recommendations, which come as the vaccine rollout faces challenges and new variants threaten

The vaccination program, which has faced supply issues from the start, was stymied further this week by a winter storm system that crippled deliveries and forced appointment cancellations and delays

COVID numbers locally and nationally continue to descend from their latest post-holiday peaks; New York state has seen its positivity rate decline for 41 straight days and hospitalizations have plunged

New York City has issued new guidance encouraging people to "double-mask" in accordance with the latest CDC recommendations, which came last week as the U.S. battles the increasing prevalence of highly contagious variants and challenges in its unprecedented vaccination rollout.

Researchers found that one mask — surgical or cloth — blocked around 40 percent of the particles coming toward the head that was breathing in. When a cloth mask was worn on top of a surgical mask, about 80 percent were blocked. If two people double-masked, the percentage was even higher (up to 95 percent).

"Two are better than one," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said as he and Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi announced their update to the city's mask guidance Thursday. Chokshi, who recently revealed his own COVID-19 diagnoses -- a product of household transmission -- said people should also go for a snug fit.

New study finds wearing a surgical mask under a cloth mask can reduce COVID-19 transmission by 95 percent.

Masks with two or three layers and tightly woven fabric are better at preventing unfiltered air from passing through, the city's new guidance said. Higher-grade masks, such as a KN95 mask, are best (and especially recommended for people 65 and older and people with underlying medical conditions) but you can also use a cloth face covering over a regular disposable mask, city officials said.

Chokshi emphasized that double-masking be deployed in concert with the other proven COVID mitigation methods.

"Particularly with the new virus variants, our public health precautions are that much more important, both to protect ourselves and others," he said.

The three main variants of interest -- the U.K., South African and Brazilian strains -- have all extended their reach across the U.S. in recent weeks. The U.K. strain, which the CDC has warned could predominate in America by next month, is by far the most prevalent to date, with more than 1,500 detected cases in 42 states.

New York accounts for 82 of those, with 11 of the newest 12 reported this week coming from New York City, while New Jersey has confirmed at least 50 U.K. strain cases and Connecticut has found 42. Only one South African variant case has been detected locally -- in a Connecticut resident hospitalized in New York City -- while no cases of the Brazilian variant have been found (yet) in the tri-state.

The new threats come as New York state enjoys a 41-day consecutive stretch of declining positivity rates following the holiday surge. Statewide hospitalizations have plunged by nearly 3,000 since their latest peak exactly one month ago Friday.

At the same time, the vaccine rollout has encountered a series of weather-related challenges that officials say could ultimately extend the length of the pandemic. Disruptions to U.S. shipments have forced appointment cancellations and postponements nationwide, including tens of thousands in New York City.

The five boroughs administered more than 55,000 doses in one day last week, a single-day record. As of Friday morning, the city had fewer than 18,000 first doses left on hand -- and is still waiting for the allocation it was due to receive this week.

Statewide, New York's healthcare distribution sites had administered 96 percent of all first doses received to date by 11 a.m. Thursday. Nearly all doses that were set to be delivered to the state between Feb. 12 and Feb. 21 are delayed because of the ongoing winter storms walloping the country, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

"Every dose that should have shipped on Monday was held back, and only a limited number of Pfizer vaccines left shipping facilities on Tuesday and Wednesday," Cuomo said. "This delay will undoubtedly pose a logistical challenge for New York," where state-run sites are all almost fully booked through mid-April.

The headaches -- from weather, to supply to confusion over how and where to book appointments and computer glitches -- continue to mount for the millions of tri-state residents eager to get their initial vaccinations. At the same time, the pool of eligibility continues to rapidly expand as officials hope faster infusions in arms will lead to quicker economic and public health recoveries for their states.

New Jersey has experienced similar shortages and delays in vaccine deliveries in the past few weeks. Despite scheduled appointments being pushed back for days in parts of the state, Commissioner of Health Judith Persichilli said the state continues to make great strides since the rollout began in December.

The Garden State hit its own single-day dose administration record of more than 13,000 this week, Persichilli said. The acceleration ran into a wall with the latest winter storm, closing three of the state's six mega-sites Thursday and Friday and forcing Monmouth County to push four days of appointments into next week.

Like Chokshi in New York City, Persichilli also stressed the benefits of double-masking as New Jersey navigates this critically vulnerable period of the process.

With new, more contagious variants of the coronavirus circulating, health experts are adjusting their recommendations for face masks. NBC News medical correspondent Dr. John Torres joined LX News to explain why you should make sure your face mask is well-fitted and double up.

Gov. Phil Murphy, who sported his own double mask for the first time earlier this week in the wake of the new guidance, on Wednesday donned the double mask for the first time in light of the new CDC guidance and variant concerns.

If not for those variants, Murphy has said he would likely have made additional reopening steps, including raising indoor dining capacity higher and earlier than the 35 percent cap he upped it to (from 25 percent) earlier this month. He describes the variants -- and their potential impacts -- as a "wild card" and says he has opted to proceed with an abundance of caution. The risk is too high.

"I think we would be planning right now, a much more, I'm going to use the word aggressive, but a much more fulsome series of steps to reopen over the next few weeks, but the variant sort of hangs over our head," Murphy said Wednesday.

Efforts to detect variants have gained momentum at the local and national levels, with states and cities increasing their capacity to do so along with the feds. Until recently, the U.S. has only mapped the genetic makeup of a tiny fraction of positive samples, a situation some experts have likened to flying blind. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has said the downward trend in U.S. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations could reverse itself if new variants take hold.

Dr. Anthony Fauci highlighted preliminary studies which indicate that coronavirus vaccines will have a positive impact in slowing the spread of COVID-19. “Vaccine is important not only for the health of the individual to protect them against infection and disease… but it also has very important implications from a public health standpoint for interfering and diminishing the dynamics of the outbreak.”

Overall, vaccines are expected to protect against the variants that have emerged and the new ones that will over time. Despite the unknowns, President Joe Biden's prediction that the United States could return to some semblance of normalcy by Christmas is "reasonable," a senior advisor on his COVID-19 team said Thursday.

Over the past two weeks, the daily averages for both coronavirus cases and deaths have dropped by about half in the United States, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. As of the CDC's latest data, more than 41 million — about 12% of Americans — had received at least one dose of a vaccine.

The U.S. is now teetering on the edge of a half-million COVID deaths, reporting more than 494,000 -- a world-high -- as of Friday. The nation surpassed 28 million confirmed infections on Thursday, according to an NBC News tally.