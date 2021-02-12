NYC Indoor Dining Returns; Vaccine Program Expands to Walgreens, Rite Aids for 65+

What to Know Indoor dining reopens in New York City at 25% capacity on Friday, two days before the previously scheduled Valentine’s Day reopening; the 10 p.m. indoor service curfew remains in place statewide

Indoor dining resumes Friday in New York City, nearly two months since Gov. Andrew Cuomo shut it down entirely for the second time in a year as COVID-19 cases began to climb post-Thanksgiving.

The long-awaited dine-in at 25% capacity comes two days earlier than Cuomo had previously announced. He said restaurant owners had asked for the chance to take full advantage of the Valentine's Day weekend and given the recent improvement in COVID numbers in the city, he approved that request.

A 10 p.m. indoor service curfew remains in effect, though, for bars and restaurants statewide. Over in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy lifted that curfew just last week as he raised the state's indoor dining capacity to 35 percent. He said local governments could choose to keep the curfew if their situations warranted.

Restaurant workers in New York became eligible for vaccination earlier this month, when Cuomo said local governments could add them to their group 1B rollout, which also includes teachers, first responders and people age 65-plus. But with first dose supply scarce and millions more people already ahead of them in line, many restaurant workers will likely be waiting some time to get their shots.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has reserved half of the appointments at the newly opened Citi Field mega-vaccination site for food delivery workers and TLC licensees; that site saw a soft launch this week but is expected to ramp up capacity next week.

Some hospitality workers have said they don't want to bring back indoor service until they've been vaccinated. When asked about their safety earlier this week, de Blasio said his main concern was educating workers on health protocols and ensuring those measures are taken, but asked for patients on the vaccine front.

"We want to keep them safe. And that's why I definitely fought for them to have the right be vaccinated," the mayor said. "We don't have enough supply to get everyone as quickly as we should. We’ve just got to get more supply."

As for his plans to eat indoors, de Blasio said he'll do so "at some point," but didn't have a specific date in mind.

As of Friday, New York City had fewer than 122,000 first doses left on hand. City-run programs have administered nearly 750,000 first doses to date, about 86 percent of the total they have received. The city's eligibility pool will expand considerably in just a matter of days, when people with qualifying underlying health conditions earn their chance to start scheduling appointments Monday.

New Yorkers age 16 to 64 with those pre-existing conditions can start scheduling appointments at state-run sites a day earlier, with Monday still being the first day they can get shots. The state has warned the influx of newly eligible New Yorkers, some of them among the most vulnerable, could mark the biggest stress test the already taxed and still young system has seen so far. Expect frustration, they said.

To date, state healthcare distribution sites have administered about 89 percent of all first doses received, amounting to nearly 1.8 million shots. Just more than 10 percent of the 19 million people who call New York home have had at least one shot (a disproportionate share of them white people). Experts say the low threshold for herd immunity is 75 percent. The ideal is closer to 85 percent.

Supply has been the holdback as far as the state and local governments are concerned, with roughly 5,000 sites statewide and hundreds of sites in the city ready to accelerate their scheduling -- but still operating on a week-to-week supply. First doses are being used virtually are soon as they are received.

More help is coming, though. The White House pledged another 5 percent boost in weekly allocation to states over the next three weeks on top of the roughly 20 percent increase promised over the same time period, Cuomo said Tuesday. The governor also announced a new federal partnership that will set aside special first dose allocation for new mass sites dedicated to underserved communities.

The first two will open in Queens and Brooklyn later this month and will have the capacity to inoculate up to 3,000 a day, marking the state's largest mass vaccinate sites to date. More sites are expected to be identified elsewhere soon. Cuomo is expected to meet with President Joe Biden and other leaders at the White House Friday to discuss the new program, among other matters.

Another boon to the program: Residents in the 65 and older age group can begin to make appointments at select Walgreens, Duane Reade, Rite Aid and Costco pharmacies in New York City for their first dose starting Friday, officials said. Around 250 stores began receiving 260,000 doses this week as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program and more are expected to arrive next week.

Thus far, New York City has received 183,775 total doses at pharmacies eligible under the federal program; just about 54 percent of those have been used, since the vaccination effort has mostly been run out of hospitals and community sites. That supply, too, will likely dwindle quickly as retail pharmacies get a larger role.

In New Jersey, Murphy said this week a handful of CVS pharmacies in New Jersey would get direct allocations of COVID-19 vaccine from the feds and opened up appointment scheduling. One day later, all appointments were booked statewide.

President Biden says the U.S. will have enough supply of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the summer to inoculate 300 million Americans. The nation is on pace to exceed his goal of administering 100 million doses in his first 100 days in office, with more than 26 million shots delivered in his first three weeks.

States across America are racing to those in as many people's arms as quickly as possible as federal distribution ramps up. And data shows the tri-state area is inoculating at a much faster rate in just the last few weeks alone. That will only accelerate further, officials say, a boon as both New York and New Jersey continue to see their respective COVID numbers climb down from the last surge.

The ongoing decline from the holiday surge has prompted the governors of both states to announce incremental reopening steps in the last few weeks. Indoor dining was a key step for both. In New York, Cuomo took a major step forward this week when he said large arenas, from Barclays Center to Madison Square Garden and more, are eligible for limited public reopening on Feb. 23. Strict capacity limits and COVID rules apply; fans must provide proof of a negative test.

Over in New Jersey, Murphy is expected to announce another step Friday -- that high school sports will be able to reopen soon for parents to be spectators at games, sources familiar with the governor's plans told NJ.com. Meanwhile, the first limited wedding receptions will be allowed in New York by mid-March.

Nationally, the jarring COVID hospitalization and new case numbers, along with daily deaths, are declining, too. Top federal officials, including the head of the CDC, have expressed concern the emergence of more contagious variants could reverse those improvements. They're urged people to continue to exercise precautions at this critical juncture in the vaccination process.

Cases of the highly contagious U.K. strain have soared across the U.S. in recent weeks and now stand at 981, a 5 percent increase between the CDC's Tuesday and Thursday reports but a 42 percent increase between Sunday and Thursday.

According to the CDC, there are now 981 reported cases of that variant, known as B.1.1.7, in 37 states. Locally, New York accounts for 59 of those, New Jersey for 31 and Connecticut for 20, though tri-state officials the actual number of variant cases are likely much higher than reported. Federal officials agree.

Cases of the South African variant, which carries additional mutations, have been identified in another two states since the CDC's latest update, with California and North Carolina joining a list that includes South Carolina, Maryland and Virginia. The Brazilian variant has still only been detected in Minnesota and Oklahoma.

Overall, vaccines are expected to protect against the variants that have emerged and the new ones that will over time. Of greater concern, top federal officials say, is that they could lead to new case explosions at a critically vulnerable time for the country, with the goal of herd immunity via vaccination many months away.

Any influx in cases caused by the more transmissible variants could ultimately add to the U.S.' world-high death toll, which stands at more than 472,000 as of Thursday, according to an NBC News tally. New York has long led the nation in confirmed COVID-19 deaths but was surpassed by California on Thursday.

A growing chorus of physicians and public health officials have warned that even with the mass rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, the disease may become endemic -- meaning it's something people will have to live with, just like the flu.