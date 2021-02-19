Virus Updates: Doctors Race to Vaccinate Homebound People; Africa Reports 100K Deaths

The United States surpassed 28 million coronavirus infections on Thursday, according to a tally by NBC News. The nation has also reported more than 494,000 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic last year.

Although the number of new infections is decreasing and vaccinations are increasing, experts warn against relaxing restrictions. Of particular concern is the rise in virus variants. The country's genetic surveillance system is still not robust enough to accurately track variants, which means they could be spreading unchecked, experts say.

Also Thursday, doctors and parents said there has been an alarming increase in an inflammatory syndrome linked to COVID-19 cases in children. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 2,000 children in 48 states have been diagnosed with MIIS-C, and at least 30 have died because of it.

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from the U.S. and elsewhere:

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Doctors Race to Find, Vaccinate Vulnerable Homebound People

Millions of U.S. residents will need COVID-19 vaccines brought to them because they rarely or never leave home. Doctors and nurses who specialize in home care are leading this push and starting to get help from state and local governments around the country.

But they face several challenges. Researchers say many homebound people don't receive regular medical care, which makes it hard to identify everyone who needs a vaccine.

Supplies are also limited, and both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines expire a few hours after syringes pull the vaccine from vials. Even so, health care providers report progress.

Harvard Medical School professor Dr. Christine Ritchie estimates that about 2 million U.S. residents are homebound. Another 5 million have trouble leaving home or need help doing so. Many of them may need vaccines brought to them as well.

This population generally includes older people with lower-than-average income levels and serious medical problems like dementia, advanced heart conditions or arthritis.

Tracking COVID Vaccine Progress by State

Africa Reaches 100,000 Known COVID-19 Deaths as Danger Grows

Africa has surpassed 100,000 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 as the continent praised for its early response to the pandemic now struggles with a dangerous resurgence and medical oxygen often runs desperately short.

“We are more vulnerable than we thought,” the director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, John Nkengasong, told The Associated Press in an interview reflecting on the pandemic and a milestone he called “remarkably painful.”

He worried that “we are beginning to normalize deaths,” while health workers are overwhelmed.

The 54-nation continent of some 1.3 billion people has barely seen the arrival of large-scale supplies of COVID-19 vaccines, but a variant of the virus dominant in South Africa is already posing a challenge to vaccination efforts. Still, if doses are available, the continent should be able to vaccinate 35% to 40% of its population before the end of 2021 and 60% by the end of 2022, Nkengasong said.

Health officials who breathed a sigh of relief last year when African countries did not see a huge number of COVID-19 deaths are now reporting a jump in fatalities. The Africa CDC on Friday said overall deaths are at 100,294.