Queens Assemblyman Says Cuomo Threatened to End His Career Over Nursing Home Comments

A New York Assemblyman says he was yelled at and threatened by Gov. Andrew Cuomo after criticizing his handling of COVID-19 deaths at nursing homes — which is now being looked into by the FBI.

Queens Democrat Ron Kim accused the governor of obstruction and other wrongdoing after an AP report found his administration misrepresented the number of deaths in nursing homes by thousands. One of Cuomo's top aides was also heard telling lawmakers that the administration took months to release data revealing how many people living at nursing homes died of COVID-19 because officials “froze” over worries the information was “going to be used against us."

Now Kim says Cuomo is "trying to punish me" for speaking out.

In a Zoom interview with NBC New York on Wednesday, Kim broke down and had to end the conversation after recounting how the furious governor called him at home, when he was with his wife and kids.

"He spent 10 minutes berating me, yelling at me, threatening me and my career," Kim said. The lawmaker said that his wife heard much of the interaction, and was shocked and scared, saying she "didn't sleep that night."

Kim is one of many now in Albany, from both sides of the political aisle, accusing the administration of a cover-up, saying it was done to "protect (Cuomo's) politics, his political future."

A senior aide to the governor said that he was in the room when the call was made, and alleged that "Mr. Kim is lying about the conversation." During a call with reporters, Cuomo went after Kim.

"I said to him on the phone, 'There is still integrity and honor and decency in politics,'" the governor said.

Cuomo addressed the conversation the two had, saying there is past bad blood between the two politicians from Queens. Cuomo said it stems from a past unrelated issue in which he accused Kim of switching sides on nail salon safety in order to raise campaign money from the salons.

"I believe it was unethical, if not illegal, and I believe it's a continuing racket," the governor said.

Kim brushed aside that take, saying it shows "a lack of leadership" to bring up the nail salon debate "when 15,000 have lost their loved ones in nursing homes." On Wednesday, Cuomo again tried to placate families who lost loved ones, saying his failure to provide nursing home data sooner was a mistake — noting that it was "not illegal, not unethical. But just failed people in that moment."

Families are still not buying that explanation from the governor.

"Governor Cuomo turned nursing homes into COVID death chambers," said Tracey Alvino, who lost her 76-year-old father Daniel after he was in a Long Island nursing home for just 11 days to recover from an orthopedic operation when COVID hit. She said Cuomo needs to answer families' concerns.

"His feet need to be held to the fire, we need an independent at the state and federal level," said Alvino.

The alleged incident comes as the Brooklyn U.S. Attorney's Office and the FBI open a preliminary investigation into the Cuomo administration's handling of nursing home-related data, according to a senior officials familiar with the probe. Spokespeople for the U.S. Attorney's Office and the FBI declined to comment.

Some politicians on the national level, including Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, have also called for an investigation into the governor's handling of nursing homes.