Cuomo Mulls Change to NYC Indoor Dining Date, State Sees Full Month of Virus Decline

What to Know Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave hospitals one more week to try to finish frontline health worker vaccinations; on Feb. 15, he'll reallocate doses to local gov'ts to focus on inoculating people with comorbidities

Qualifying underlying conditions in New York include pregnancy, cancer, heart problems and other issues; Cuomo's list does not include smoking, which does qualify in New Jersey

State-run COVID-19 vaccination sites in Long Island and community-based "pop-up" locations throughout the New York City area that were closed Sunday due to snowstorm reopen on Monday

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to provide an update Monday as to whether New York City restaurants can bring back indoor dining as early as this Friday, a slight move-up from the scheduled date Sunday but one that would allow eateries to reap the benefits of the full Valentine's Day weekend rather than just one day.

The governor was asked late last week about a potential date change and he said he'd evaluate the data and "we'll talk" again on Monday. Statewide, the data shows declining daily positivity rates for a full month, while the number of people hospitalized (7,649) is the lowest total since Christmas Day. The state's rolling seven-day positivity rate is the lowest since Dec. 2 (4.50 percent).

In New York City, new case and rolling hospitalization averages are both down by double digit percentage points over the last seven days compared with the weekly average for the prior four weeks. Deaths are down, too, though by a lesser degree.

The governor is expected to provide more updates on vaccine distribution on Monday afternoon as well as make an announcement that will hopefully delight city hospitality workers. NBC New York's Tracie Strahan reports.

New York City has only seen indoor dining return for about two months -- and at 25 percent capacity -- since it was initially shut down as the pandemic accelerated in March. Cuomo allowed it to return at the end of September, then banned it again citywide in mid-December as the post-Thanksgiving effect began to materialize -- a harbinger of the projected (and actual) post-Christmas surge.

When dine-in does return to the five boroughs, whether it ends up being Friday or Sunday, it will again be at 25 percent capacity. Across the river, Gov. Phil Murphy only just raised the capacity limit for indoor service to 35 percent Friday. He also lifted the 10 p.m. indoor service curfew, which Cuomo says will stay in New York.

Any changes to coronavirus protocol in New York City will likely be applied citywide, since the governor lifted his micro-cluster zone designations (and their respective restrictions) late last month. Some boroughs still have sustained higher positivity rates than others, though those rates have been inching down on a daily basis virtually across the board. The Bronx, which has seen the highest rolling positivity rate average over the last month or so, is home to the state and city's first mass vaccination site targeted to residents of a single borough.

That site at Yankee Stadium opened Friday, with 15,000 appointments available for the first week. All of those appointments have been filled. Mayor Bill de Blasio says he hopes the planned Citi Field mega-site, which was shelved in January aid first dose supply issues, will have an opening date set in the coming days as well.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

Gov. Andrew Cuomo breaks the state into 10 regions for testing purposes and tracks positivity rates to identify potential hotspots. Here's the latest tracking data by region and for the five boroughs. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

To date, New York City has administered nearly 1 million total vaccine doses -- the vast majority of them (71 percent) first doses. City-run programs have administered nearly 700,000 of those so far, about 92 percent of the first doses delivered to those programs to date. It has fewer than 63,000 first doses left on hand as of Monday, but the Week 8 federal allocation -- which included a roughly 20 percent boost to states -- started to arrive at providers over the weekend and will likely be accounted for in city data later in the day Monday.

Statewide, more than 2.1 million total vaccine doses have been administered to date, including 1.6 million-plus first doses. Roughly 7 million people are eligible to receive their vaccinations in the Empire State, though that number will grow considerably in exactly a week. Starting Feb. 15, people with any of more than a dozen comorbidities identified by the CDC as causing heightened risk of severe illness from COVID will be eligible for vaccination in New York.

That list does not include smoking, which New Jersey listed as a qualifying underlying condition in accordance with CDC guidelines, but does include pregnancy, diabetes, heart conditions, cancer and other common comorbidities. Cuomo says 94 percent of all COVID deaths in the state have involved people with at least one underlying condition. See the full list of qualifying conditions here.

As the site that the mayor called a "game-changer" opens, the state is expanding vaccine eligibility to residents with certain underlying conditions. NBC New York's Ray Villeda reports.

It's not yet clear when those soon-to-be eligible New Yorkers will be able to schedule appointments. Right now, wait times just for those now eligible have stretched past mid-April. Delays from last week's powerful nor'easter -- and supply issues before that -- have forced the postponement of some first dose shots.

Scheduled appointments at state-run COVID-19 vaccination sites in Long Island and community-based "pop-up" locations throughout the New York City area had to be pushed for the second time in a week Sunday as yet another winter storm dumped more snow across the tri-state. Those sites will reopen on Monday.

Not sure how the process works? Or when you might be able to get an appointment? Check out our handy tri-state vaccine site finder and FAQs here

New York City and New Jersey Vaccine Providers

Click on each provider to find more information on scheduling appointments for the COVID-19 Vaccine.

Cuomo had been further hesitant to expand eligibility to other groups because he wanted to ensure frontline health and hospital workers had not just access, but prioritization. Citing hesitancy on behalf of a number of them to receive the shots, he asked hospitals to go back to those reluctant workers over the course of this week one more time to encourage their participation in the vaccine program.

After that, he'll reallocate statewide doses for the first group, 1A, to local governments to begin vaccinating those with underlying conditions. Cuomo said local governments should have preparations for that shift underway.

As of Sunday, 75 percent of hospital workers statewide had received at least one shot, while 72 percent in New York City had done the same. The highest hospital worker vaccination rates in the five boroughs are in Staten Island (81 percent), followed by Manhattan (75 percent), with the Bronx (71 percent), Queens (69 percent) and Brooklyn (62 percent) rounding out the list. On Long island, both Nassau and Suffolk counties report 74 percent of hospital workers vaccinated.

Of all the vaccinated adults in New York City, the number of white residents is four times higher than Black residents, city data released earlier this month showed. State statistics released Friday showed even more extensive disparities, especially among hospital workers and people 65 and older. Both Cuomo and de Blasio have launched aggressive community and other outreach campaigns in an effort to reduce skepticism over the vaccine and ensure equitable access.

Cuomo again reported the lowest seven-day average statewide positivity rate since Dec. 3 on Saturday, while the state's daily positivity rate fell to 4.31 percent, the lowest it has been since Nov. 28. NBC New York's Anjali Hemphill reports.

Not sure how the process works? Or when you might be able to get an appointment? Check out our handy tri-state vaccine site finder and FAQs here

New Jersey has also seen stark racial and ethnic disparities within its vaccination program, which has dosed a total of nearly 926,000 people to date, including almost 750,000 first shots. Of the total doses administered, just 3 percent have gone to Black people, while 49 percent of recipients have been white, 5 percent Latino and 6 percent Asian. Another 19 percent are listed as "other."

Both Murphy and Cuomo, along with de Blasio, say their respective vaccination programs have ramped up considerably over the last two or three weeks and are expected to accelerate further over the course of this month, given the three-week boost in federal allocation and new potential vaccines coming to market.

Johnson & Johnson applied for FDA emergency use authorization for its single-dose vaccine late last week. Officials have called that a potential game-changer. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines both require two shots for full inoculation and a gap of about three to four weeks in between doses. The J&J vaccine has proven only slightly less effective than the others in clinical trials; it has also proven less effective in places like South Africa, where one of three more transmissible variants dominates. Overall, vaccines are expected to work on those strains.

Moderna has said it is working on a booster shot to improve efficacy of its vaccine against the South African variant, which has additional mutations on top of the ones identified in the more contagious U.K. strain.

With new COVID-19 variants from the U.K., South Africa and Brazil now spreading, doctors are rushing to vaccinate as many Americans as possible before more mutations arise. Dr. Natasha Bhuyan, a regional director of One Medical, joined LX News to talk about why vaccines are so important right now and how she encourages her patients to overcome their skepticism about it.

Neither the South African variant nor the highly transmissible Brazilian strain has been identified locally yet. The CDC confirmed the first U.S. cases of those strains only in the last two weeks or so. It believes community spread of those strains, which emerged in their respective countries months ago, has already happened.

More than 600 cases of the three main variants of concern have been detected in 33 U.S. states so far, the vast majority of those being the U.K. strain, according to the CDC. Those include at least 59 U.K. strain cases in New York state, with Cuomo adding another 15 to the tally Friday, 19 in New Jersey (another eight added Friday) and 17 in Connecticut, though officials believe the actual number of variant cases in their respective states is higher than reported.

The CDC has warned the U.K. variant could become the predominant strain in the U.S. by March, potentially leading to another spring spike in cases. A new study found cases of the U.K. variant in the U.S. are doubling every 10 days.

Murphy said New Jersey may have moved to increase indoor dining capacity earlier or to a higher degree if not for his concern over the variants.

Some experts fear more contagious variants could cause yet another spike in U.S. hospitalizations and cases -- and potentially deaths -- this spring, just as the nation begins to climb down from its alarming post-holiday viral peak.

To date, America has seen a world-high 464,000-plus virus-related deaths since the pandemic's onset and more than 27 million cases, according to NBC News.

COVID-19 is the leading cause of death so far in 2021, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. It outpaced average daily U.S. fatalities for the second leading cause of death, heart disease, by 47 percent, in January, Kaiser data shows.