Cuomo Poised to Ease Some Restrictions; No Timeline Yet to Lift NYC Indoor Dining Ban

What to Know Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he expects to ease some restrictions (excluding NYC's indoor dining ban) within days as the state climbs down from its holiday surge; vaccine supply remains an issue

The governor says NYC is impaired by the density that makes it one of the world's most vibrant places; more contagious strains compound the risk with the vaccination process still early, he says

Supply has been an issue across the tri-state as far as the vaccine race; to date, NYS has administered 1.2M first doses, while the city has done 650K-plus total doses, more than the total in New Jersey

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to announce the easing of some coronavirus restrictions as early as Wednesday, potentially lifting or reducing some micro-cluster zone designations. He won't make changes to New York City's indoor dining ban just yet though, calling that an ongoing and "city-specific" issue.

The governor hinted at changes to come earlier this week when he said New York's rate of transmission had fallen below 1.0 for the first time since the latest surge. Cuomo said modeling projections indicate the transmission rate will stay below 1.0, assuming continued mitigation efforts and smart public behavior. Anything higher than 1.0 is considered an active outbreak, he says.

Cuomo is expected to focus on the rules around the state's color-coded micro-cluster zones, which haven't been updated since mid-December and apply varying rules to schools, businesses, mass gatherings and houses of worship based on risk. Currently, some zone rules apply to parts of each of the five boroughs (those maps haven't been updated since just before Thanksgiving), though only part of Staten Island still falls under orange zone rules, which are the mid-tier.

Outside of the city's zones, there are nearly two dozen other micro-cluster zones still in effect for various parts of the state, from areas of Long Island, Yonkers and Westchester County all the way up to Niagara and Genesee counties.

The suggestion from the governor of any looming change to restrictions immediately brought to mind, for many, the city's ongoing indoor dining ban.

Indoor dining was suspended entirely across the five boroughs in mid-December, less than two months after it was first allowed to return with severe capacity restrictions. That order from the governor was a product of concerns over increased social activity during the holiday season and the density that makes New York City one of the most vibrant places in the world but also puts it at heightened risk of spreading infection.

The emergence of the U.K. variant, of which there are 25 confirmed cases in New York to date, and other, more transmissible strains not yet identified locally -- like the South African and Brazilian variants -- have only compounded that risk, with herd immunity achieved through vaccination likely still many months away.

Restaurants in New York City hope they won't have to wait that long.

"We're on the other side of the mountain. The positivity is coming down. The hospitalization rate is coming down so we're going to be opening up more economic activity," Cuomo told MSNBC Tuesday. "The restaurants in New York City we're still watching but the numbers are all trending good. Short-term that's the window. Long-term, we have to watch these new strains. If they're right about that UK strain being dominant in March, you'll see numbers go back up now."

As it is, New York state and city are just beginning -- as in the last few days -- to see core COVID metrics begin to decline from the holiday peak. Daily case totals have gone down by a few thousand statewide, though remain relatively high compared with most of the fall. Hospitalizations, which increased following the case surge, have dropped back into the high 8,000s. Daily death tolls aren't rising beyond their one day above 200 earlier this month, but they haven't declined yet.

Without a timeframe on reopening, struggling restaurants in New York City are taking the governor and mayor to court, hoping to get a judge to grant an injunction. The NYC Hospitality Alliance this week said it is exploring additional legal options following a court decision earlier this month to temporarily block Cuomo's orange zone rules, which prohibit indoor dining, in parts of Erie County.

The governor's office said it would allow indoor dining in all orange zones for equity's sake as the legal process continued -- though that allowance did not apply to the city, where his all-out ban is independent from and supersedes the cluster zone-level restrictions.

“Governor Cuomo’s never-ending restrictions keeping indoor dining closed at New York City restaurants, while keeping it open around the rest of the state where infection and hospitalization rates are higher than in New York City, is discriminatory and is destroying the livelihoods of small business owners and workers," Andrew Rigie, executive director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance, said.

Currently, restaurants across New York state are required to close at 10 p.m. and New York State Restaurant Association said the governor should extend that curfew to at least midnight, as well as to allow limited indoor dining in the city.

Their fight comes as the National Restaurant Association offered grim numbers in a report this week, one that showed national sales falling about $240 billion and 2.5 million industry jobs lost.

Asked about the ongoing ban Tuesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said he'd like nothing more than to see restaurants doing well and more people employed. He said New Yorkers are ready to try to help revive the struggling industry, but said the five boroughs haven't emerged far enough from the latest spike yet to reopen.

"Right now, the central focus is health and safety. At this moment, we obviously have way too many cases in the city. We have got these new variants that we're watching very carefully," de Blasio said. "We're going to be governed by the data and the science. Right now, the data and the science tells us, 'Be careful.'"

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

Gov. Andrew Cuomo breaks the state into 10 regions for testing purposes and tracks positivity rates to identify potential hotspots. Here's the latest tracking data by region and for the five boroughs. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

COVID-19 Variants Raise Concern Amid Slow Vaccine Rollout

With the vaccine rollout in its relative infancy, tri-state officials are focused on containing spread from more contagious variants. As of the governors' latest respective reports, the tri-state area has confirmed at least 31 cases (25 in New York, eight in Connecticut, two in Jersey) of the UK strain.

Of the multitude of variants that have emerged over the last year, Dr. Jay Varma, the mayor's senior advisor for public health, said Tuesday that the U.K., South African and Brazilian strains are most concerning, given their high level of infectiousness. Varma referenced preliminary data that appears to show the U.K. variant may also be more lethal, but stressed the need for more extensive study.

New federal flight restrictions went into effect this week to help limit travel-related spread, especially from places where the highly contagious strains have emerged.

Ultimately, tri-state officials say their hope is to slow the spread of infection enough to keep pace with the vaccination race, which they expect to ramp up soon. Cuomo, de Blasio and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy all say they believe the Biden administration will revolutionize the process. It's just going to take time.

More than 650,000 total doses have been administered in the city thus far -- a number higher than the population of Portland, Oregon, de Blasio said Tuesday as he tried to give a clear picture of the scale of the effort. Statewide, 93 percent of all first doses have been delivered to date -- more than 1.3 million. Roughly 167,000 second dose shots have been administered as well.

While de Blasio has said reserved second dose shots should be opened up for first dose usage amid current supply constraints, Cuomo says that could just create more issues. If the second shots are gone by the time people need them, that could just complicate the effort further, he said. For his part, de Blasio says he'd rather have more people with some protection, which early evidence shows first doses provide to a degree, than fewer people with full protection.

New Jersey, which receives less than half the weekly federal first dose allocation New York does, has also been confined by supply limits. As of Wednesday, the Garden State had administered a total of 627,677 shots, less than New York City, with the vast majority of those (86 percent) being first doses.

Like Cuomo in New York, Murphy says New Jersey has the means to ramp up the pace of administration exponentially, with hundreds of providers in its network. All he needs are the doses, he says. Earlier this week, the new head of the CDC couldn't answer as to when states would have the supply they say they need.

The Biden administration has pledged to give states a roughly 16 percent boost in deliveries over the next three weeks in the meantime.

According to the CDC, less than 54 percent of the 44 million-plus total doses distributed to states to date have been administered. Fewer than 20 million people have received at least one shot; about 3.5 million have gotten both.

The U.S. has now well surpassed 25 million confirmed coronavirus cases and seen more than 423,000 virus-related deaths since the onset of the pandemic more than a year ago, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Globally, the number of COVID-19 cases topped 100 million Tuesday, the university said, while worldwide deaths have crossed the 2.1 million mark.