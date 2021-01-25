NY's Latest Vaccine Doses Trickle in as CDC Head Raises Alarm Over Future Shortages

What to Know New York received its week 6 federal first dose vaccine allocation over the weekend; with limited supply expected to be an issue for the foreseeable future, most sites are on a "week-to-week" scenario

President Joe Biden is expected to reimpose flight limits on non-U.S. travelers from South Africa, Brazil, Ireland, the U.K. and 26 other European countries Monday; he already signed a quarantine order

New previously announced CDC restrictions requiring proof of a negative COVID test from all international travelers, including U.S. citizens, take effect Tuesday

The new head of the Centers for Disease Control under President Joe Biden says the federal government doesn't have "as many doses as we would like" of vaccine and that limited supply will be an ongoing issue for the immediate future.

“One of the biggest problems right now is I can't tell you how much vaccine we have, and if I can't tell it to you then I can't tell it to the governors and I can't tell it to the state health officials,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky said on "Fox News Sunday."

It's a blow to states like New York and New Jersey that pegged ramped-up distribution hopes on the new administration but one that Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Gov. Phil Murphy appear to have accepted and rolled into their plans.

Cuomo has instructed vaccine sites across the state to operate under a "week to week" scenario, meaning they should not schedule appointments beyond the next dose allocation they know they will receive so as to avoid cancellations and postponements -- like the 22,000-plus shots that were delayed in NYC last week.

It'll likely take more time for many vaccination sites to work out the disconnect between the number of appointments and the number of shots available.

With 7 million people in New York eligible for the vaccine, demands continues to outpace the supply. NBC New York's Adam Harding reports.

More than 7 million New Yorkers are now eligible for the COVID vaccine and the state is dosing about 80,000 people a day, on average, but at a weekly federal allocation of first doses around 250,000, it could take half a year just to give first shots to everyone currently eligible. Cuomo has not even put a timeline on how long it could take to administer first shots to those not even on the line yet.

To date, New York has administered more than 1.1 million first doses -- about 88 percent of the ones delivered -- and about 140,000 second doses, which is a quarter of the second doses delivered. Health workers can't administer second shots to people who haven't had their first, of course, and there's roughly a three- to four-week gap required between doses. That full inoculation timeline could stretch out a bit, city officials have warned, given breakdowns in the supply chain.

The federal Week 6 allocation arrived over the weekend, bringing 250,400 first and 428,100 second doses to the state's sprawling distribution network, which has continued to grow in the absence of more stable federal supply.

"As our week six allocation finishes arriving to providers today, New York has already administered 88 percent of its first doses, demonstrating once again that the problem we face is lack of supply from the federal government," Cuomo said Sunday. "We have the operational capacity to do over 100,000 doses a day — we just need the dosages. In the meantime, the state will continue working around the clock to get shots into arms quickly, and providers must continue administering to their assigned priority populations in order to ensure equity of distribution during this time of limited supply."

To that end, New York will be sending more vaccination preparation kits to senior housing complexes and churches in the city. The state deployed the first kits last week to five NYCHA senior citizen complexes and eight churches and cultural centers where nearly 4,200 people eligible to receive the vaccine were vaccinated.

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Thursday said new data indicated the existing COVID-19 vaccines were still effective against new variants. “Right now from the reports we have literally as of today, it appears that the vaccines will still be effective against them with the big caveat that you want to play close attention to it,” Fauci said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said New York City has been accelerating its rollout to the point where it is administering nearly 50,000 doses a day and has the capacity to do more. He is adamant the city could reach his goal of delivering at least one shot to 1 million New Yorkers by the end of the month -- if the supply is there.

Right now, it isn't -- and it's not clear when it will be, to a satisfactory degree.

Many vaccine hubs in New York City were forced to cancel vaccine appointments for thousands of eligible people last week, and it could take weeks — not days — to clear out the backlog in giving out dosages, de Blasio has said. Second dose appointments have not been affected in the city, and the mayor has asked for those reserved doses to be released for use as first shots to keep the process moving at his desired pace. That doesn't appear to be on the agenda for now.

New York began receiving doses of its week six shipment following Gov. Cuomo's announcement the state ran through its allotment of vaccine for people getting their first of two shots. NBC New York's Adam Harding and Ida Siegal report.

State-run vaccination sites have not canceled first dose appointments; Cuomo's team says those have operated under more conservative assumptions about weekly supply rates from the start so overscheduling hasn't been a concern. The governor says he's confident state-run sites will have enough vaccine to provide second doses to all who have already received their first shots going forward.

Many pharmacies, hospitals and other vaccine providers are still planning to hold vaccinations as scheduled in coming days. Other vaccine sites, like Walgreens and CVS pharmacies in parts of the city, still have signs near their prescription pick-up and drop-off areas notifying people they have no vaccine in stock yet.

The slower-than-desired vaccine rollout comes as New York and New Jersey appear to finally be coming down the curve of their respective post-holiday surges. Both states have seen their early May-high hospitalization numbers drop a bit over the last few days. In New York, total hospitalizations stood at 8,613 as of Cuomo's last report. That number has declined practically every day -- sometimes by the hundreds -- since hitting a recent peak of 9,273 on Jan. 19.

Daily death tolls are still closer to 200 than 100 in New York, but they will start to decline once the decline rate in hospitalizations stabilizes. It could take weeks.

Like New York, New Jersey has set (and broken) a number of new single-day pandemic case records over the last few weeks, a product of a holiday season that saw heightened social activity and insufficient adherence to COVID protocol, despite repeat warnings from officials, Cuomo has said.

The Garden State's hospitalization numbers climbed to less than half the level of New York's amid this latest stretch, but it's springtime highs were also much lower. As of Monday, total hospital admissions had dropped below 3,000 for the first time since breaching that threshold two days into December.

New York began receiving doses of its week six shipment following Gov. Cuomo's announcement the state ran through its allotment of vaccine for people getting their first of two shots. NBC New York's Adam Harding reports.

Over in New Jersey, the state's vaccine dashboard shows well over half a million total doses had been administered to date, the overwhelming majority of those (87 percent) first shots. Nearly 70,000 second doses have been administered.

Millions more people are already in line. New Jersey allows people not currently eligible for shots to pre-register for appointments so they'll be notified when it's their turn. Nearly a quarter million people signed up the first day that portal opened, forcing a brief crash. The number of not-yet-eligible people currently pre-registered for vaccine appointments in New Jersey is now well over a million.

Connecticut has been slower than New York and New Jersey to expand eligibility. At this point, the state is including only individuals 75 and older in Phase 1B of the rollout, with individuals between 65 and 74 slated for scheduling next. Frontline essential workers and people with underlying medical conditions with increased risk for severe illness are expected to learn more scheduling information soon.

Reporter Brian Thompson looks into the controversy around smokers being eligible to take the vaccine.

New York's governor has said he is still reviewing federal guidelines for the latter, while New Jersey's decision to open eligibility to people with a heightened risk of severe illness -- including smokers ages 16 to 64, by the CDC's definition -- prompted some controversy earlier this month.

At the same time all three tri-states ramp up their respective vaccine programs, all three have now been touched by the more contagious UK variant first identified in Britain last year. New Jersey confirmed its two cases of it late last week, while New York and Connecticut's totals are up to 25 and four, respectively. The governors of all three states acknowledge it's likely far more pervasive than that.

Yet another more transmissible, the South African variant, which has different mutations from the UK variant along with similarities -- has not yet been identified in the U.S. That, too, could very well already be here, waiting to be detected.

To provide some level of protection, President Joe Biden is set to reverse former President Donald Trump's relaxation of COVID-related travel restrictions. Two White House officials say the new order expected Monday will reinstate COVID-19 travel restrictions on non-U.S. travelers from South Africa, Brazil, Ireland, the U.K. and 26 other European countries that allow travel across open borders.

Biden last week issued an executive order directing federal agencies to require international air travelers to quarantine upon U.S. arrival. The order also requires that all U.S.-bound passengers ages 2 and above get negative COVID-19 test results within three days before traveling.

New previously announced CDC restrictions requiring proof of a negative COVID test from all international travelers, including U.S. citizens, take effect Tuesday.

The U.S. surpassed 25 million confirmed coronavirus cases over the weekend, according to a tally by NBC News. The nation has also seen more than 419,000 virus-related deaths since the onset of the pandemic began more than a year ago.