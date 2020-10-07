COVID-19

Are You in a Cluster Zone? Here Are the Maps — and a Quick Guide to the Rules

NBC Universal, Inc.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo mapped out cluster zones in Brooklyn, Queens, Rockland County and Broome County, color coding areas by risk. The red shaded areas see full COVID restrictions reimposed, while orange zoned areas see lesser restrictions. Yellow shaded areas have more leeway but are urged to be cautious.

Here are the rules by color code. Below that, you'll find the cluster zone maps. Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday the city would be developing a searchable online tool to help people identify their cluster zone area by address.

Red Zones

  • Schools: Closed, remote only
  • Dining: Takeout only
  • Businesses: Only essential businesses open
  • Mass gatherings: Prohibited
  • Houses of worship: 25% capacity, 10 people maximum

Orange Zones

  • Schools: Closed, remote only
  • Dining: Outdoor dining only, 4 person maximum per table
  • Businesses: Closing high-risk nonessential businesses like gyms, salons, etc.
  • Mass gatherings: 10 people maximum, indoor and outdoor
  • Houses of worship: 33% capacity, 25 people maximum

Yellow Zones

  • Schools: Open, mandatory weekly testing of students and teachers/staff for in-person settings. The Department of Health will set a percentage by Friday
  • Dining: Indoor and outdoor dining, 4 person maximum per table
  • Businesses: Open
  • Mass gatherings: 25 people maximum, indoors and outdoors
  • Houses of worship: 50% capacity

Brooklyn Cluster Map

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Cluster-map.jpg

Queens Cluster Map (1 of 2)

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Cluster-map-Queens-5.jpg

Queens Cluster Map (2 of 2)

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Cluster-map-Queens-2-1.jpg

Rockland County Cluster Map

Rockland County cluster map

Broome County Cluster Map

broome cluster map
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

COVID-19BrooklynAndrew CuomoQueensRockland County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us