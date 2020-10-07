Are You in a Cluster Zone? Here Are the Maps — and a Quick Guide to the Rules

Gov. Andrew Cuomo mapped out cluster zones in Brooklyn, Queens, Rockland County and Broome County, color coding areas by risk. The red shaded areas see full COVID restrictions reimposed, while orange zoned areas see lesser restrictions. Yellow shaded areas have more leeway but are urged to be cautious.

Here are the rules by color code. Below that, you'll find the cluster zone maps. Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday the city would be developing a searchable online tool to help people identify their cluster zone area by address.

Red Zones

Schools : Closed, remote only

: Closed, remote only Dining : Takeout only

: Takeout only Businesses : Only essential businesses open

: Only essential businesses open Mass gatherings : Prohibited

: Prohibited Houses of worship: 25% capacity, 10 people maximum

Orange Zones

Schools : Closed, remote only

: Closed, remote only Dining : Outdoor dining only, 4 person maximum per table

: Outdoor dining only, 4 person maximum per table Businesses : Closing high-risk nonessential businesses like gyms, salons, etc.

: Closing high-risk nonessential businesses like gyms, salons, etc. Mass gatherings : 10 people maximum, indoor and outdoor

: 10 people maximum, indoor and outdoor Houses of worship: 33% capacity, 25 people maximum

Yellow Zones

Schools : Open, mandatory weekly testing of students and teachers/staff for in-person settings. The Department of Health will set a percentage by Friday

: Open, mandatory weekly testing of students and teachers/staff for in-person settings. The Department of Health will set a percentage by Friday Dining : Indoor and outdoor dining, 4 person maximum per table

: Indoor and outdoor dining, 4 person maximum per table Businesses : Open

: Open Mass gatherings : 25 people maximum, indoors and outdoors

: 25 people maximum, indoors and outdoors Houses of worship: 50% capacity

Brooklyn Cluster Map

Queens Cluster Map (1 of 2)





Queens Cluster Map (2 of 2)

Rockland County Cluster Map

Broome County Cluster Map