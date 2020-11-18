Cuomo Warns Numbers Will Keep Climbing as NYC Parents Await Latest on Schools' Fate

What to Know New York's daily case totals have quadrupled since the end of October; that was just six weeks ago. Hospitalizations are the highest since early June; Gov. Cuomo says more restrictions may come

New Jersey has seen record-setting numbers over the last week; the states' struggles are reflective of the overall U.S. surge -- all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., have seen case increases over last 14 days

Meanwhile, New York City schools are still teetering on the brink of a switch to all-remote; Mayor de Blasio says if the rolling positivity rate hits 3%, schools go virtual the next day. That number is 2.74% now

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to outline new regional efforts to control viral spread as early as Wednesday following a weekend summit with Northeast governors facing the same COVID resurgence that continues to worsen daily.

New protocol will likely involve quarantine and testing requirements for college students traveling home for Thanksgiving and December's upcoming holidays, though it could extend beyond that. Cuomo, who imposed a 10 p.m. indoor service curfew on restaurants, gyms and businesses last week, cautioned indoor dining could see additional renewed restrictions if the numbers continue to climb.

And they have.

New York has averaged more than 4,600 new cases over the last five days, more than quadruple the number it was seeing at the end of October. Hospitalizations are climbing, too. The 2,124 total reported Tuesday is the highest since June 9. The daily death toll, which is a lagging indicator, is also slowly rising.

Treatment is more effective now than it was in the spring, which may reduce the death toll associated with this latest wave -- at least in certain parts of the country. But a renewed sense of anxiety, one that is all too familiar, is oversweeping the public once again as the holiday season fast approaches.

NBC New York's Andrew Siff and Brian Thompson provide the latest details as New York City tries to fight back a second wave, and four cities in New Jersey adopt new, stricter measures.

"The number of cases across the country and in New York are only continuing to climb. Despite our success in managing the spread, New York is not immune to this national surge of COVID," Cuomo said in a statement. "Our micro-cluster strategy and testing capacity will help us through this new season, but ensuring we don't go back to where we were in the spring is going to depend on our behavior. Our actions today determine our rate of positive cases tomorrow."

Coronavirus cases have increased in all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Guam over the past 14 days. In a dozen of those states, including New York, infections have spiked in the last two weeks, meaning there has been a 100 percent or more increase in confirmed cases over 14 days.

The Empire State still holds the third- or fourth-lowest positivity rate in the nation on any given day, but that measure has become relative to the success it had in containing the virus over the summer, where it saw more than a full month of daily positivity rates below 1 percent. New York reported a 3.18 percent daily positivity rate Tuesday; it now has a seven-day rolling average of 2.88 percent.

Nowhere in the state is that rolling positivity rate more critical on a daily basis than in New York City. Schools face in-person closure if it hits 3 percent, an admittedly imperfect threshold, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio, that it has teetered on the cusp of for days. The in-school positivity rate is below 0.2 percent.

Mount Vernon officials have issued a stay-at-home advisory to protect residents from the rise in COVID-19 cases. Marc Santia reports.

Five days ago, de Blasio warned New York City public school parents to have an alternative plan ready in the event schools moved all-remote Monday. Five days later, schools remain open, with a citywide rolling positivity rate at 2.74 percent. But every day has been a nerve-wracking waiting game for those parents. Any given in-person day could be their child's last for an unspecified period of time.

Is reclosure still a foregone conclusion? Maybe. Maybe not.

The city's seven-day daily case average has risen all but one day since Oct. 29. On Tuesday, it was at its highest total since May 10 (1,117). But testing is an equally critical indicator -- and the city and state have been doing record testing in recent weeks. Even if the case numbers go up, if enough people test negative, the positivity rate could still potentially hold below the 3 percent threshold.

But that requires enough people to keep testing negative -- and whether that will stay the case in the days and weeks to come remains highly unclear.

Case spikes have certainly led to a higher positivity rate in neighboring New Jersey, which also is testing at record levels. The Garden State's positivity rate was well above 9 percent as of Gov. Phil Murphy's last report. He is expected to provide another update in his COVID briefing scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, all but six of the state's 21 counties reported more than 100 new cases, state data showed. An equal number of counties reported more than 300. Hospitalizations are at their highest levels since late May. Murphy reported 38 new deaths Tuesday, the highest daily toll since May 21.

Four mayors within the state's hardest-hit Essex County have agreed to impose a 24-hour shutdown if their numbers continue to worsen, one of the officials told News 4. If that doesn't work, they'll move to a three-day shutdown. A Murphy spokesperson says the mayors would need state permission to do either.

The indoor gathering limit in New Jersey has been reduced to 10 people, Gov. Phil Murphy said. NBC New York's Tracie Strahan reports.

The governor has warned additional statewide measures may be necessary to help curb the rampant spread. He doled out new indoor and outdoor capacity limitations Monday, days after issuing a new 10 p.m indoor service curfew for bars and restaurants. The 10-person indoor limit is already in effect, while the outdoor rule, which reduces capacity by 70 percent to 150, takes effect Monday.

Murphy had been reticent to impose any caps on gatherings within private homes, citing constitutional reasons. He moved to do it anyway, aligning himself with executive orders from Cuomo in New York and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont. The message may ultimately be more a public appeal than a threat of enforcement.

De Blasio flat out said Tuesday that New York City would not be policing people's private homes to enforce the 10-person gathering rule. While the city will continue to break up large parties if it sees any, it is relying on New Yorkers to use common sense and be smart as far as exposing themselves and their families to risk.

Small household gatherings have emerged as a key COVID driver in just the last month and a half; officials are concerned.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

Gov. Andrew Cuomo breaks the state into 10 regions for testing purposes and tracks positivity rates to identify potential hotspots. Here's the latest tracking data by region and for the five boroughs. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

The mantra has been to avoid travel and to avoid Thanksgiving gatherings as a general rule, but acknowledging many won't heed that advice, officials have suggested people wear masks even when with their own families. New Jersey's health commissioner said Monday singing shouldn't be permitted and music should be low to avoid shouting, which could spew saliva -- and spread COVID.

The recent tri-state battles are reflective of national struggles amid a COVID surge that has left no state untouched. The White House task force bluntly stated in its latest weekly report that there is "now aggressive, unrelenting, expanding broad community spread across the country, reaching most counties, without evidence of improvement but rather, further deterioration."

Doctors warn medical resources are being pushed to the limit as coronavirus cases surge.

Experts say life in the U.S. won't return to any semblance of normalcy until there is an effective and widely available vaccine. That may not happen for months, despite encouraging news from two companies producing the vaccine front-runners this week. The latest highlight came Wednesday, when Pfizer said final analysis found its vaccine 95 percent effective. It said it plans to submit an emergency approval application to the FDA "within days." Moderna also plans to file for its vaccine in the coming weeks.

New York City school buildings remained open on Monday as the city’s coronavirus test results stayed under the limit that would force a shutdown. Meanwhile, New Jersey lowered its indoor and outdoor gathering limits. NBC New York's Ida Siegal reports.

De Blasio urged New Yorkers Tuesday to hang tough until the day comes when a vaccine is available. Cuomo has cast doubt on the viability of an accelerated timeline -- and even when a vaccine is approved, delivery and distribution to millions of people remain a mammoth challenge for governors across the U.S.

Mitigation measures may be needed well beyond the vaccine rollout anyway. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, says people should not abandon masks or social distancing even after they've been vaccinated.

"Even though, for the general population, it might be 90[%] to 95% effective," Fauci said, reporting to effectiveness rates shown in Pfizer and Moderna trials, "you don't necessarily know, for you, how effective it is."

Up to 10 percent of immunized people could still get the virus, even at those high success rates, CNBC reported.