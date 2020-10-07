Are You in a Cluster Zone? Here Are the Updated Maps — and a Reminder of the Rules

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a sweeping removal of coronavirus restrictions in nearly all of New York state's 26 cluster zones Wednesday, leaving just four yellow precautionary zones in place as he declared the "holiday surge is over."

The color-coded restrictions were first debuted in early fall as the state started to see what would become a months-long period of viral increases on every core metric. They were last updated just before Thanksgiving and again a week before Christmas as part of an effort to curb the potential for holiday-related spread.

There have been no red zones, which see total shutdowns, in place for some time. Should a region notify the state it is 21 days from hitting 85 percent hospital capacity, those red zone restrictions would be reinstated. Under the current rules, orange zones move schools fully remote but have less harsh business restrictions, while yellow zones have more leeway and are mainly precautionary.

Here are the updated rules by color code. Below that, you'll find the updated cluster maps from Cuomo's office as of Jan. 27. Not sure if you're in a cluster zone? The state has a handy searchable tool by address to help with that. So does New York City (that one is embedded below). Heavy fines apply for violating the rules -- Mayor Bill de Blasio said penalties could be up to $15,000 a day for mass gathering infractions and up to $1,000 a day each for social distancing and face-covering violations. Get more detail on the latest changes here.

Red Zones

Schools : Closed, remote only

: Closed, remote only Dining : Takeout only

: Takeout only Businesses : Only essential businesses open

: Only essential businesses open Mass gatherings : Prohibited

: Prohibited Houses of worship: 25% capacity, 10 people maximum

Orange Zones

Schools : Closed, remote only unless they meet criteria for "test-out" option

: Closed, remote only unless they meet criteria for "test-out" option Dining : Outdoor dining only, 4 person maximum per table

: Outdoor dining only, 4 person maximum per table Businesses : Closes high-risk nonessential businesses but gyms and salons can stay open with reduced capacity (25 percent) and increased testing

: Closes high-risk nonessential businesses but gyms and salons can stay open with reduced capacity (25 percent) and increased testing Mass gatherings : 10 people maximum, indoor and outdoor

: 10 people maximum, indoor and outdoor Houses of worship: 33% capacity, 25 people maximum

Yellow Zones

Schools : Open, mandatory weekly testing of students and teachers/staff for in-person settings

: Open, mandatory weekly testing of students and teachers/staff for in-person settings Dining : Indoor and outdoor dining, 4 person maximum per table

: Indoor and outdoor dining, 4 person maximum per table Businesses : Open

: Open Mass gatherings : 25 people maximum, indoors and outdoors

: 25 people maximum, indoors and outdoors Houses of worship: 50% capacity

New York City Cluster Zone Maps



Manhattan, Washington Heights

Bronx East

Bronx West

Queens, Kew Gardens/Forest Hills

Orange County Cluster Zone Maps



Newburgh