Smokers in NJ Will Get Access to COVID Vaccine Before General Public

One unhealthy habit is moving two million New Jersey residents to the front of the COVID-19 vaccination line.

On Wednesday, the state announced it would be expanding its vaccination program to include residents 65 years old or older, as well as those aged between 16 and 64 with underlying health conditions. Some of those conditions include diseases like cancer, chronic kidney disease, diabetes, heart conditions and COPD.

However, the largest group to qualify for the vaccines under the expansion: smokers. The decision to include that group for the highly coveted and much-anticipated shot in the arm — over professions like teachers, which interact with students and the public on a daily basis — has sparked a fiery debate.

"It's outrageous. They've chosen to put themselves in that position," said Jonathan Strauss, who disagreed with expanded guideline for smokers.

"To put someone one the list — ahead of these people that are volunteering to put their health on the line — because they have chosen to put themselves in a particular medical condition is outrageous"

But state Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said during an afternoon press conference that "smoking puts you at significant risk for an adverse result from COVID-19." Persichilli also said that seniors have accounted for 80 percent of coronavirus deaths in the state. Two-thirds of the total number of those who have died had one or more underlying conditions.

Some agree with the state's decision to protect smokers, saying that it still puts them at increased risk for COVID, so they should get the shot.

"Even if it is your decision, at the end of the day, you're high risk. If you are a smoker, it's like saying you have breathing problems, you have asthma. It is up to them, but at the end of the day, you are high risk."

Officials said no documentation of age or a condition are required to register, which can be done through the state website.

