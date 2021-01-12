Find a Vaccine Site Near You & More Registration FAQs for Tri-State Residents

The tri-state continues to take major steps forward in the fight against the coronavirus -- including opening up who is eligible for vaccination as well as setting up mass vaccination sites to keep the process moving quickly.

Millions are already eligible for shots in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut -- with eligibility expanding on a regular basis across the three states and the U.S.

The following guide compiles the basic information on the vaccination plans for not the tri-state area and answers common questions on registration and other issues.

New York City

CHECK ELIGIBILITY AND REGISTER

New York launched the new "Am I Eligible" app to help New Yorkers determine if they meet the criteria to receive the vaccine and connect users to administration centers for information and to schedule appointments, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

Visit https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/ for more information.

24/7 VACCINATION CENTERS IN NYC

The city's first 24/7 vaccination sites in Brooklyn and the Bronx, which opened on Sunday, Jan. 10, plan to vaccinate up to 2,000 people per day at each location.

It's important to note that individuals will only be admitted by appointment.

The 24/7 vaccination sites are located in:

Bathgate Contract Postal Station Business Service Center, 4006 3rd Ave., The Bronx, NY 10457

Brooklyn Army Terminal, 80 58th St, Brooklyn, NY 11220

The Health Department at 125 Worth Street Room 144. New York, NY 10013

Additionally, more 24/7 sites are scheduled to open this week.

Wednesday, Jan. 13: The Vanderbilt Health + Hospitals Clinic at 165 Vanderbilt Ave, Staten Island, NY 10304.

The Queens Corona Clinic at 10404 Corona Ave., Corona NY 11368, Queens, NY.

Empire Outlets on Staten Island

Additionally, the state is set to open a mass vaccination site at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the Mets' stadium, Citi Field, will open on Monday, Jan. 25, as a 24/7 vaccination site and will have the capacity to serve up to 7,000 people per day.

Overall, there are about 160 vaccination sites in the five boroughs.

HOW DO I FIND A VACCINATION SITE IN OR NEAR MY NYC NEIGHBORHOOD?

You can find a COVID-19 vaccine site using the Vaccine Finder tool. The finder is designed to make the process easier for New Yorkers to find provider locations closest to their home and to schedule an appointment for vaccination.

Please note that each provider manages their own schedules and appointments. This tool is meant to aggregate all of that information and make it easily accessible to New Yorkers.

APPOINTMENTS

The state and city of New York recommends not registering if you still do not meet the criteria to receive the vaccine.

Eligible New Yorkers can also call 311 to make an appointment to obtain their COVID-19 vaccine or they can also call the city hotline at 877-VAX-4NYC or 877-829-4692.

WHAT SHOULD I DO BEFORE MY APPOINTMENT?

If you qualify, then you will need to complete the New York State COVID-19 Immunization Form (PDF) in order to get vaccinated. The state requires the provider who administers the vaccine to verify that you completed the form.

Before visiting a site for your vaccination, consider the following tips:

Reschedule your appointment if you are not feeling well on the day you scheduled the visit.

Wear the mask for your appointment. You will not be admitted to the site without one.

After receiving the vaccine, you will undergo a 15-minute observation period before you can leave.

Those who receive their first dose will receive a vaccination card, as well as an appointment for the second dose.

New York State

If you think you meet the criteria to receive the vaccine, you will need to fill out the New York State form at https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.

If you qualify, the website displays a confirmation message and provides a list of nearby provider and pharmacy locations that can administer the vaccine. You can also receive a certification by email.

In some locations, there is a website to schedule an appointment. For others, there is a phone number you must call to set up a reservation.

If you are unable to complete the form online, the state launched the hotline 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829) to assist you with finding out if you are eligible and scheduling an appointment to receive the vaccine.

New Jersey

There are currently more than 100 vaccination sites with at least one in each of New Jersey's 21 counties. In six months, New Jersey aims to vaccinate 70% of the adult population.

Click here to register for the vaccine if you meet the criteria.

Medical Questions about COVID-19: 1-800-962-1253 (24/7)

Text NJCOVID to 898-211 for alerts.

The Garden State also counts with six mega vaccination sites:

The Meadowlands Racetrack, East Rutherford

Rockaway Townsquare Mall, Morris County

New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center, Edison

Moorestown Mall, Burlington County

Rowan College South Jersey, Gloucester County

Atlantic City Convention Center

Additionally, New Jersey currently lists 120 satellite sites on its vaccine center web portal. Health officials said not all sites appear on the list as some are not yet open to the public, such as those in prisons and psychiatric hospitals.

WHAT INFORMATION WILL I BE ASKED WHEN I RECEIVE THE VACCINE?

Every person who receives the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in New Jersey will automatically be enrolled in the New Jersey Immunization Information System, under an executive order issued in November by Governor Murphy. This system already enrolls anyone born after January 1, 1998 to track compliance with mandatory school immunizations and avoid unnecessary duplication of immunizations. During the COVID-19 public health emergency, it will also automatically include adults who receive a COVID vaccine. Thirty days after the public health emergency is declared over, adults can “opt out” of the registry.

Vaccine administrators will need contact information to keep track of the vaccine you received and to remind you of the need for a second dose. They are also likely to request information to determine your priority group and insurance coverage, although the state Department of Health has not answered questions about what specific information will be collected.

Connecticut

Information on eligibility and immunization schedule can be found at ct.gov/covidvaccine/access. The state estimates that the vaccine will not be widely available to the general public until late summer or fall 2021.

It's important to remember that access to vaccines and information change rapidly, so check back often for the most up-to-date information.