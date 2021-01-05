Select ShopRite Pharmacies in NJ to Administer COVID Vaccines to Healthcare Workers

What to Know ShopRite announced that 39 of its pharmacies in New Jersey will administer COVID-19 vaccines to healthcare workers.

As part of its partnership with the federal government, ShopRite pharmacies have received an initial shipment of the Moderna vaccine – which requires two inoculations.

ShopRite pharmacies are following the federal government’s distribution schedule, and as part of the first phase, those working in the healthcare profession are prioritized to receive the vaccine.

The vaccination rollout is in partnership with the state of New Jersey, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“We are excited to be part of the initial stages of this unprecedented public health campaign as we begin vaccinating healthcare workers who are on the front lines in the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jeffrey Mondelli, RPh, Vice President of Pharmacy, Health & Beauty at Wakefern Food Corp., the logistics, distribution and merchandising arm for ShopRite stores.

The store locations were chosen in coordination with the New Jersey State Department of Health, Mondelli said.

Vaccinations are available by appointment only, while supplies last. There is no charge to receive the vaccination.

For additional information regarding one's eligibility or to make an appointment, visit vaccines.shoprite.com. Due to demand, appointment availability may be limited.

Participating ShopRite pharmacies distributing COVID-19 vaccines to healthcare personnel are: