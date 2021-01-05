Select ShopRite Pharmacies in NJ to Administer COVID Vaccines to Healthcare Workers

What to Know
- ShopRite announced that 39 of its pharmacies in New Jersey will administer COVID-19 vaccines to healthcare workers.
- As part of its partnership with the federal government, ShopRite pharmacies have received an initial shipment of the Moderna vaccine – which requires two inoculations.
- ShopRite pharmacies are following the federal government’s distribution schedule, and as part of the first phase, those working in the healthcare profession are prioritized to receive the vaccine.
ShopRite announced that 39 of its pharmacies in New Jersey will administer COVID-19 vaccines to healthcare workers.
The vaccination rollout is in partnership with the state of New Jersey, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
As part of its partnership with the federal government, ShopRite pharmacies have received an initial shipment of the Moderna vaccine – which requires two inoculations.
News
ShopRite pharmacies are following the federal government’s distribution schedule, and as part of the first phase, those working in the healthcare profession are prioritized to receive the vaccine.
“We are excited to be part of the initial stages of this unprecedented public health campaign as we begin vaccinating healthcare workers who are on the front lines in the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jeffrey Mondelli, RPh, Vice President of Pharmacy, Health & Beauty at Wakefern Food Corp., the logistics, distribution and merchandising arm for ShopRite stores.
The store locations were chosen in coordination with the New Jersey State Department of Health, Mondelli said.
Vaccinations are available by appointment only, while supplies last. There is no charge to receive the vaccination.
For additional information regarding one's eligibility or to make an appointment, visit vaccines.shoprite.com. Due to demand, appointment availability may be limited.
Participating ShopRite pharmacies distributing COVID-19 vaccines to healthcare personnel are:
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Absecon
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Berlin
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Bernardsville
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Byram
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Chews Landing
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Clark
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Clinton
- ShopRite Pharmacy of East Brunswick
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Elizabeth
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Englewood
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Flanders
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Glassboro
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Greater Morristown
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Greenwich
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Hamilton Marketplace
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Hazlet
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Hillsborough
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Hunterdon
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Lincoln Park
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Little Falls
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Livingston
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Marlboro
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Marmora
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Medford
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Millville
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Mullica Hill
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Newark
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Newton
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Pennington
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Rio Grande
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Rochelle Park
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Somers Point
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Spotswood
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Union Mill Road
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Upper Deerfield
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Washington
- ShopRite Pharmacy of West Milford
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Manahawkin
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Fischer Boulevard