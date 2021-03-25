Calls to Pause NYC Reopenings Grow as COVID-19 Cases Plateau

What to Know As New York City high school students returned to class on Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said families who opted out of in-person learning have the opportunity to change their minds until April 7

Cluster zones in the five boroughs were lifted Monday and indoor fitness classes resumed. Residential gathering limits across the state increased from 10 people in any space to 25 people outdoors

NYC will be putting education money from the COVID-19 stimulus fund to bring free 3-K to all districts by September -- allowing for about 16,500 more children to start school, de Blasio said

A plateau of new coronavirus cases has kept New York among the highest caseloads in the country, and concerns about upcoming reopenings are growing louder, especially with the spread of a new COVID-19 strain new New York City.

Increased indoor dining capacity, indoor fitness classes resuming, weddings and lifting cluster zone restrictions are some of the economic recovery steps Gov. Andrew Cuomo has allowed the state to take in recent weeks. With another round of restrictions set to disappear in April, local leaders and health officials are calling on the governor to hold off.

"Right now, New York is in a race between vaccines and variants. It's neck and neck. And rushing to reopen, getting ahead of ourselves, will only help the virus get ahead of us in that race," NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said in a statement on Wednesday. "In this moment, when the majority of new cases of COVID-19 in New York City come from highly contagious variants and only 14% of New Yorkers are fully vaccinated, we need to continue to scale up vaccination while scaling back these reopenings."

According to New York Times data, over the last seven days New York City has averaged 62 new cases per 100,000 people. If the city was a state, it'd be the highest rate in the nation - and as it is, it's still among the highest in the country.

One of the biggest reopenings yet is on track for April 1 when outdoor sports stadiums and concert venues across New York will be allowed to reopen at 20% capacity. While Cuomo said that attendees will be required to present a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination before they're allowed to enter, opponents say the state can wait just a little longer.

Citing the third round of lockdown in parts of Europe over the spread of COVID variants, New York University epidemiologist Dr. Céline Gounder echoed Williams' call.

We've been behind throughout the pandemic, forced to be reactive and responsive, but we know what works, and we can win this race if we stay the course rather than declare premature victory.



"We need just a few more weeks to vaccinate the most vulnerable: the elderly and people with chronic medical conditions," Gounder said, adding that the U.S. is about four weeks behind Europe in terms of a resurgence in cases.

On the same day that fans can return to venues, New York will also lift restrictions for domestic travelers. They will no longer be required to quarantine after entering New York from another U.S. state or territory. International travelers will still be required to quarantine. On April 5, Cuomo said curfews for casinos, movie theaters, bowling alleys, billiards halls, and gyms and fitness centers can end.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has previously expressed his anger at Cuomo for not consulting such big reopening steps with local governments first and he didn't mince words again this week.

"We have some of the best health leaders in all of America right here in New York City, and they've been consistently clear about the fact that there are some things that can be done safely and other things that can't be at this point, especially while we still have the real questions about the variance," de Blasio told reporters Wednesday.

He brought up his health advisors' concerns over indoor fitness classes how they can contribute to further spread of the virus, but also said that there's not much that can be done because the state has the control. Senior health advisor Dr. Jay Varma and the city's Health Department Commissioner Dave Chokshi both hammered home the point that the public has to take regular precautions and be mindful of the risks.

New York state will lift its curfew next month for casinos, movie theaters and some other establishments, but closing time will still be at 11 p.m. for bars and restaurants. NBC New York's Gilma Avalos reports.

"We've talked about some of the things that contribute to risk and how we can lessen it. Outdoors is better than indoors, situations where you're able to wear a mask consistently and properly are better than those where you are not, and smaller groups are better than larger groups," Chokshi said.

Across the river, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has similar concerns about reopening too much and too soon. With the state ranking first in the country in new virus cases per 100,000 residents, the governor announced this week that he's slowing down the steps to recovery. The Garden State's latest move was joining New York in increasing restaurants' indoor capacity to 50% last Friday.

"My guess is, we won't be opening up further capacity for some time now because of the caseload," Murphy said, adding that he thinks things should improve as the weather gets warmer and more people in the state get vaccinated.

New Jersey will expand its vaccine eligibility once again on March 29 to essential workers in food production/distribution, elder care and support, warehousing and logistics, social services staff, elections personnel, hospitality, medical supplies, postal/shipping services, clergy and the judicial system.

As of Wednesday, nearly 3.7 million doses of the vaccine has been given out in the state and more than 1.3 million people are fully vaccinated. In New York, more than 2.8 million people are completely vaccinated. That's about 14.1% of the population, which is still a long way to go from herd immunity.

The Empire State is one step closer to allowing all 15 million New Yorkers over the age of 16 to get a shot after people 50+ were added to the list this week. However, Gov. Cuomo said he hasn't opened up eligibility for all yet because he doesn't want to make projections and promises based on supply estimates.

Connecticut is one of a few states that are moving ahead with vaccinating all adults. With the state lifting all capacity restrictions for most businesses last week, Gov. Ned Lamont said he will open up vaccine eligibility for residents 16 and older on April 5.

More and more states are also announcing reopening measures, despite warnings from health officials who noted the rise in COVID-19 in places like Europe where the highly contagious B.1.1.7 variant is rapidly spreading.

While vaccines are expected to work against the new variants, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky urged all Americans to remain "vigilant" because the U.S. is far from reaching herd immunity.

"We are at a critical point in this pandemic," Walensky said during a White House news briefing. "I'm worried that if we don't take the right actions now we will have another avoidable surge just as we are seeing in Europe right now."

New numbers show that 43.8% of Americans ages 65 and older are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.