Bitter Chill Hits Tri-State Ahead of Possible Snow Storm

What to Know A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for suburbs north and west of the city of New York City until noon Friday

Sub-zero wind chills across the tri-state area is expected to linger through Saturday

Storm Team 4 is also keeping a close eye on a winter storm that could bring moderate to heavy snow to the tri-state as early as Sunday evening

The coldest air of the season has moved into the tri-state area and it's expected to linger ahead of a winter storm that could bring moderate to heavy snow to the region.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for suburbs north and west of the city of New York City until noon Friday as wind gusts of up to 40 mph make the temperatures feel close to zero, if not below. Dangerous wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin within 30 minutes, so don't forget to bundle up. Check the latest weather alerts for your neighborhood here.

Winds won’t be as bad Saturday, but it’ll still feel close to zero in the morning.

Storm Team 4 is keeping a close eye on the storm that could bring snow to the tri-state as early as Sunday evening. The bulk of it will hit Monday and linger into Tuesday. It’s too early to determine exact amounts of snow accumulation but moderate to heavy snow is possible, depending on the track of the storm.

Right Now: Actual Temperatures vs. What it Really Feels Like

New York City saw its first measurable snowfall of 2021 earlier this week but just a tenth of an inch of snow was recorded. Before Tuesday, the last time New York City saw measurable snowfall was on Dec. 17.

