SNOW

How Much Snow Did You Get? Check Latest Totals From Around Tri-State Area

Snow totals will be updated as they become available over the course of the day

NBC Universal, Inc.

A powerful nor'easter has descended on the tri-state area, one that is expected to deliver well over a foot of snow in spots during its unrelenting 36-hour siege.

Total accumulations will vary depending on location, but at this point, parts of New Jersey could see up to 2 feet and New York City could see about a foot and a half by the time the storm moves out Tuesday. Scroll for the latest tri-state totals.

For the latest searchable snow total breakdowns in the New York metro area, click here. You can also find county-level breakdowns here as the National Weather Service updates them.

Nasty Nor'easter Socks Tri-State

Storm Team 4 Jan 29

Up to 2 Feet of Snow, Whiteout Conditions Possible as Nor'easter Blasts NYC, Tri-State

Times Square 18 hours ago

LIVE CAM: This Is What It Looks Like in Times Square Right Now

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

SNOWStorm Team 4weathertri-statewinter weather
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us