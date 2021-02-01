How Much Snow Did You Get? Check Latest Totals From Around Tri-State Area

A powerful nor'easter has descended on the tri-state area, one that is expected to deliver well over a foot of snow in spots during its unrelenting 36-hour siege.

Total accumulations will vary depending on location, but at this point, parts of New Jersey could see up to 2 feet and New York City could see about a foot and a half by the time the storm moves out Tuesday. Scroll for the latest tri-state totals.

For the latest searchable snow total breakdowns in the New York metro area, click here. You can also find county-level breakdowns here as the National Weather Service updates them.