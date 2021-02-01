PHOTOS: Nor'easter Dumps Snow on NYC, Tri-State Published February 1, 2021 • Updated on February 10, 2021 at 11:44 am Winter storm warnings are in effect for the vast majority of the tri-state area, including all five boroughs of New York City, through early Tuesday, while coastal flood warnings are in effect for about a dozen tri-state countries. Check the latest severe weather alerts for your neighborhood here. 36 photos 1/36 Getty Images A woman walks her dog in Times Square during a winter storm on February 1, 2021 in New York City. – A powerful winter storm is set to dump feet of snow along a stretch of the US east coast including New York City on February 1, 2021, after blanketing the nation’s capital. 2/36 Getty Images A Times Square Alliance Public Safety officer stands in Times Square during a winter storm on February 1, 2021 in New York City. 3/36 Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 31: A person wearing a mask walks past people dining at Sunday In Brooklyn's enclosed outdoor dining structure during a snow storm in Williamsburg on January 31, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The pandemic continues to burden restaurants and bars as businesses struggle to thrive with evolving government restrictions and social distancing plans made harder by inclement weather. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images) 4/36 Getty Images A person walks through snow during a winter storm on February 1, 2021 in New York City. 5/36 Getty Images Snowplows drive through Times Square during a winter storm on February 1, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) 6/36 EG Miller Snow accumulating in Pound Ridge, New York. 7/36 John Gowan A child enjoying the snow in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. 8/36 Inches upon inches of snow in Mount Arlington, New Jersey. 9/36 Chris Andrea Banksy the dog playing in nearly a foot of snow in Stamford, Connecticut. 10/36 Ernie Searle / Mets-Tie-Guy Woah! This snowdrift left behind a snow wall a door in Elmhurst, New York. 11/36 Owl perched atop a bird house in Mahopac, New York 12/36 Matthew Podolsky This photo showing nearly a foot of snow was taken 0.25 miles northwest of Fairfield University in Fairfield, Connecticut. 13/36 Nermina Lemos The Hudson Valley also saw significant snowfall, including in Blooming Grove. 14/36 Alexa Huth Musashi enjoying his second big snow in Central Park since moving here from Japan last year. 15/36 Cristine The snow storm turned Old Field, Long Island, into a winter wonderland. 16/36 Haley W. An adorable winter scene took place in Merrick, Long Island, Monday. 17/36 Denville, New Jersey, was also hit by the powerful nor'easter. 18/36 Donna Ferraiuolo A deck in Succasunna, New Jersey (Morris County) at around 3:30 p.m. Monday. 19/36 Rose There can’t be a snow day without a snowman, like this one in Ozone Park, New York. 20/36 Tamara George P Snow falls on Central Park’s Gapstow Bridge. 21/36 Diana A. A significant snowdrift left behind pounds of snow in a Milford, New Jersey, porch. 22/36 Rose Mac A backyard in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey. 23/36 Nancy E. A scene in Whitestone, New York. 24/36 Cameron Goodale A shoveler in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn at around 2 p.m. 25/36 People enjoying the snow in the Bronx. 26/36 Dawn Paino A scene in Wappingers Falls, New York on Monday. 27/36 Lisa Sanchez A scene in Orangeburg, New York. 28/36 @MonmouthSheriff The heavy snowfall and slick roads make for dangerous driving conditions. 29/36 A snow covered street in midtown during a winter storm on February 1, 2021 in New York City. 30/36 The frozen Josephine Shaw Lowell Memorial Fountain in Bryant Park is pictured during a winter storm in New York City on February 1, 2021. 31/36 People walk their dog during a winter storm on February 1, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. – A powerful winter storm is set to dump feet of snow along a stretch of the US east coast including New York City on February 1, 2021, after blanketing the nation's capital. The National Weather Service issued storm warnings from Virginia to Maine — a swathe home to tens of millions of people — and forecast snowfall of 18 to 24 inches (45-60 centimeters) in southern New York, northeastern New Jersey and parts of southwest Connecticut. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) 32/36 People play as snow falls in Wall Street during a winter storm on February 1, 2021 in New York City. 33/36 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 01: A woman poses for a photo as snow continues to fall in Times Square on February 01, 2021 in New York City. NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a State of Emergency as a Nor'Easter is expected to bring blizzard-like conditions with up to 18 inches of snow into the city. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images) 34/36 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 01: A man rides a sled towed by a truck as snow continues to fall in Times Square on February 01, 2021 in New York City. 35/36 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 01: A man rides a sled towed by a truck as snow continues to fall in Times Square on February 01, 2021 in New York City. NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a State of Emergency as a Nor'Easter is expected to bring blizzard-like conditions with up to 18 inches of snow into the city. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images) 36/36 NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2021 — A pedestrian carries his dog in the jacket while walking in the snow in New York, the United States, on Feb. 1, 2021. New York State declared a state of emergency in New York City, Long Island and seven counties in Hudson Valley on Monday as a heavy snowstorm has been hitting the areas hard from Sunday night. (Photo by Wang Ying/Xinhua via Getty) (Xinhua/Wang Ying via Getty Images) 