Govs Cuomo, Murphy to Make Joint Announcement Friday as NY, NJ Take Leaps in COVID Recovery

What to Know New York and New Jersey's downward trajectories from the holiday spike are continuing with all three core metrics -- new cases, hospitalizations and deaths -- down considerably in recent weeks

The Empire State's 24/7 mass vaccination site for Bronx residents only opens at Yankee Stadium Friday, while New Jersey's 10 p.m. indoor dining curfew is lifted as dine-in capacity climbs to 35%

COVID-19 is the leading cause of U.S. death in 2021, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. It outpaced average daily U.S. fatalities for the second leading cause of death, heart disease, by 47 percent

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy are expected to hold a rare joint news conference Friday, a thus far unspecified announcement as both states take more leaps in their respective vaccination and recovery efforts.

New York City opens its first 24/7 mega-site targeted to residents of one borough -- the Bronx -- at Yankee Stadium Friday, the latest in a series of community-based site launches but the first that will be limited to residents of a single borough. About 15,000 appointments are expected to be available over the course of the week, with capacity likely to grow in the coming weeks.

The Bronx consistently has the highest positivity rate of the five boroughs; its seven-day rolling average of 6.7 percent is 24 percent higher than the rolling average of the borough with the second highest rate (Brooklyn, 5.4 percent). Both those averages are markedly down from just a month ago, where the post-holiday surge sent the citywide rolling rate soaring above 8 percent, by the mayor's data.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo say Yankee Stadium will open as a COVID-19 vaccination site on Friday. Meanwhile, New Jersey is easing some restrictions. NBC New York's Katherine Creag and Tracie Strahan report.

New York state is in the midst of a 27 consecutive-day stretch of declining daily positivity rates. Cuomo reported the lowest seven-day average statewide positivity rate since Dec. 3 on Thursday, while the state's daily rate (4.38 percent) was the lowest since Nov. 28. Total hospitalizations have dropped below 8,000 after hitting a peak above 9,200 only about a week ago -- further evidence to support Cuomo's claims that the holiday surge is now indeed behind us.

His goal, of course, is not to allow another one -- and as the U.S. heads into Super Bowl weekend, he warned New Yorkers, "We cannot get cocky with COVID."

Super Bowl weekend takes on an even more excited tone in New Jersey this weekend, with Murphy lifting the 10 p.m. indoor service curfew on restaurants effective Friday and raising the limit on indoor dining capacity to 35 percent on the same day. The same capacity increase applies for gyms and casinos as well.

That 10 p.m. indoor service curfew, which also applies statewide in New York, will not be lifted anytime soon, Cuomo has said. He has set a date -- Valentine's Day --for the return of indoor dining in the city, though. Dine-in can resume across the five boroughs at that time at 25 percent capacity. The governor's latest ban has been in place since mid-December, as the post-Thanksgiving effect began to materialize with the longest holiday stretch still looming into the new year.

COVID vaccination sites resume in the area after a snowstorm forced them to close for a couple of days earlier this week. New York City's health commissioner, Dr. Dave Chokshi, has tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms. New Jersey is also set to increase its indoor dining capacity. Tracie Strahan reports.

The incremental developments come as both states climb down from their holiday peaks -- daily case averages and hospitalizations are down by double-digit percentage points over their respective averages the last two weeks, according to New York Times data. Daily deaths are on the decline, too, though since that is the last indicator to see a spike following a cause surge, it's also the last to drop off.

Both governors have scaled up their vaccination programs extensively over the last month -- and say they could administer far more vaccine doses daily if they had the supply. To date, New York state has administered nearly 1.5 million first doses, 95 percent of all first doses delivered to state healthcare distribution sites, while New Jersey has administered nearly 735,000 first doses to date. A 20 percent boost in federal weekly allocation over each of the next few weeks is expected to accelerate administration efforts further, as states seek to inoculate as many, particularly the most vulnerable, as they can at this vulnerable time.

New York City and New Jersey Vaccine Providers

Click on each provider to find more information on scheduling appointments for the COVID-19 Vaccine.

Eligible groups vary slightly in New York and New Jersey. While frontline healthcare workers are top priority in both states, Cuomo has expanded eligibility to populations including restaurant staff and taxi workers, who are not currently eligible in New Jersey.

Cuomo has said New York state would accept federal guidance to expand access to younger people with certain health problems, including weakened immune systems, but weeks later, medically at-risk New Yorkers still can't get vaccinated unless they're age 65 or older, live or work in a nursing room or hold certain jobs that heighten their risk. (See more tri-state vaccination FAQs and find sites here.)

New Jersey implemented that federal guidance on underlying conditions weeks ago. It allows eligibility to anyone between the ages of 16 and 64 with underlying conditions, among a growing number of other groups. Underlying conditions for younger people include smoking, which has stoked a fair amount of controversy.

Reporter Brian Thompson looks into the controversy around smokers being eligible to take the vaccine.

With precious first doses still so limited, the demand has far outpaced supply in both New York and New Jersey. In New York City, the mayor has repeatedly -- and most recently formally asked by letter -- the state to allow the city to use some of the hundreds of thousands of reserved second doses it has on hand for first shots. As of Friday, the city had fewer than 141,000 first doses left on hand and more than double that supply of second dose shots. Those are reserved.

And they'll stay that way, unless the CDC changes its recommendations that reserved second shots not be used as first dose shots. The agency, and top state officials, worry dipping into that second dose stash will create delays in fully inoculating other people. Mayor Bill de Blasio has said he would rather have more people with some protection via one shot than fewer people with full protection.

He also hopes the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine, for which that company applied for FDA emergency use authorization Thursday, will help eradicate some of the drama surrounding reserved first and second doses.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

Gov. Andrew Cuomo breaks the state into 10 regions for testing purposes and tracks positivity rates to identify potential hotspots. Here's the latest tracking data by region and for the five boroughs. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

That Johnson & Johnson single-dose shot, though, has proved less effective in countries where highly transmissible strains dominate, particularly in South Africa. The South Africa variant, which has additional mutations on top of the ones identified in the more contagious U.K. strain, has raised concerns about the efficacy of current vaccines against it. Moderna is working on a booster shot.

Neither the South African variant nor the highly transmissible Brazilian strain has been identified locally yet. The CDC confirmed the first U.S. cases of those strains only in the last week or so. It believes community spread of those strains, which emerged in their respective countries months ago, has already happened.

Both Cuomo and de Blasio have expressed grave concern that the spread of more contagious variants like those and the U.K. strain will complicate efforts to curb viral spread with herd immunity still many months away. As it is, it could take half a year just to vaccinate the people in New York state who are currently eligible.

With new COVID-19 variants from the U.K., South Africa and Brazil now spreading, doctors are rushing to vaccinate as many Americans as possible before more mutations arise. Dr. Natasha Bhuyan, a regional director of One Medical, joined LX News to talk about why vaccines are so important right now and how she encourages her patients to overcome their skepticism about it.

About 500 cases of the U.K. variant have been identified in the U.S. so far, according to New Jersey's top epidemiologist. Those including 44 in New York state, 11 in New Jersey and eight in Connecticut, though officials believe the actual number of variant cases in their respective states is much higher.

The CDC has warned the U.K. variant could become the predominant strain in the U.S. by March, potentially leading to another spring spike in cases.

Nationally, concerns about the variants have also fueled urgency around the vaccination process. CDC officials say the new strains haven't driven the recent overall U.S. surges in cases, but experts say it's not clear what the case is exactly, given limited study. Fewer than 1 percent of positive U.S. samples are being sequenced to identify the mutations.

Existing vaccines are expected to work on the new strains to varying degrees, at least, but further study is needed. Meanwhile, new U.S. cases, hospitalizations and deaths are down over the last two weeks -- by 30 percent, 24 percent and 5 percent, respectively, according to New York Times data.

Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Rochelle Walensky provides an update on COVID-19 variants found in the U.S.

The declines mark a merciful improvement over the numbers in January, which overtook December as the deadliest month of the pandemic so far for the U.S.

To date, America has seen a world-high 456,000-plus virus-related deaths since the pandemic's onset and nearly 27 million cases, according to NBC News data.

COVID-19 is the leading cause of death so far in 2021, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. It outpaced average daily U.S. fatalities for the second leading cause of death, heart disease, by 47 percent, in January, Kaiser data shows.