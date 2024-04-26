longwood

Man mauled to death by dog inside Bronx home; police shoot and kill canine

By Tom Shea

A Bronx man was mauled to death by his dog inside his home, according to police, leading responding officers to shoot and kill the canine.

Police arrived at the home on Simpson Avenue in the Longwood neighborhood just after 3 a.m., finding the pit bull attacking a 41-year-old man. The two officers shot the dog multiple times in an effort to get him away from the victim.

The man was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he died, police said. The dog died at the home. Two officers were taken to nearby hospitals for evaluation.

The victim has not yet been identified.

An investigation is ongoing.

