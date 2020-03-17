NYPD to Enforce Closures as NYC Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day With No Parade, No Bars

What to Know U.S. novel coronavirus cases have surpassed 4,000; at least 80 people have died, including 10 in New York and New Jersey

Tri-state COVID-19 cases have surpassed 1,000, with the vast majority of them in New York; the Empire and Garden states have mobilized the National Guard to assist containment measures as necessary

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have all announced plans to shut down public and private schools; NYC closures are already in effect

It's an unprecedented sight in New York City -- a St. Patrick's Day with no parades, no bars and no gatherings of over 50 people. Anywhere.

The NYPD, FDNY and health department officials will be enforcing the new occupancy limit Tuesday, a day after the governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut banded together to uniformly shrink crowd sizes and close a number of non-essential businesses to help "flatten the curve" of COVID-19 infection.

Bars and restaurants have been limited to take-out and delivery only. The closures will greatly impact New York City's service industry, which brings in about $4.7 billion in wages each year, but officials have said they will remain in effect for as long as necessary to protect public health.

Schools -- public, private and parochial -- are closed across the board in the tri-state area or will be within the next 24 hours. Here's a detailed breakdown of what each New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are doing in terms of plans to continue educating kids, help essential workers with care and ensure kids in need still have the meals they would have gotten at school.

Grocery stores will stay open, though Stop & Shop has adopted some changes: Effective Thursday, its stores will open 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. exclusively for customers older than 60, the group the CDC has identified as most vulnerable.

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 1,000 people and killed 10 people -- seven in New York, three in New Jersey -- across the tri-state area to date. As of Monday, New York had 950 total cases (463 in NYC); New Jersey totals soared near 200, almost doubling in a day, and Connecticut's topped 40.

There have been confirmed cases among first responders, in city churches, among lawmakers -- there have been children as young as 5 who contract COVID-19, people all along the age spectrum -- and extensive community spread.

Tri-State Calls on Feds to Step Up

All three governors blasted the federal government for "falling asleep" at the wheel, lacking testing preparation, failing to provide urgent and specific guidance at the national level and not bringing in the military to streamline and facilitate efforts. They said the absence of strong U.S. leadership on these key matters has left them with no choice but to try to do it themselves.

Mass transit -- the lifeblood of New York City and across the region -- has remained running normally, albeit with many fewer people.

At this point, there is no tri-state plan to shut down mass transit in its entirety, but New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said they're working to "right-size" capacity to match reduced ridership. Ridership has plunged across the board amid new directives and the urgent, consistent call for social distancing.

There is no immediate plan to shut down roads, either but the emergency declarations in New York and New Jersey give the states the power to do so if needed.

New York City in Crisis

How long will it take to emerge on the other side of the pandemic? At this point, it's difficult to tell -- but it will take months, most say.

The local economic impact even at this early stage is already incalculable. Broadway is dark; concert and sporting venues are closed. Restaurants and bars have been shuttered except for take-out and delivery services -- and many that could stay open have closed anyway because it makes more economic sense.

Late Monday night, the NYPD could be seen on patrol on city streets, making businesses abide by the new rules. Any restaurant or establishment that police catch not complying will be given a summons for disorderly conduct.

New York Gov. Cuomo ordered all New York businesses to operate with at least 50 percent of their employees working from home. Non-essential employees are all asked to work from home. Murphy called on all non-essential New Jersey businesses to close between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. daily and asked all residents to stay inside during those hours, though said that was not a mandated curfew.

Both states have mobilized the National Guard to assist in containment and other matters, including food distribution, as needed.

Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., Telemundo will have a live coronavirus special. Submit your questions (in English or Spanish) here

Officials hope the measures will be enough to essentially effect a self-quarantine, drastically reducing the possibility of exposure to the virus by reducing density of population in any one place at one time.

Hospitals Brace, Testing Goes Mobile

Amid the surge in NYC cases, Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city would add five drive-thru testing facilities across the five boroughs, but specifics on where they would be located were not immediately made clear. Queens has been the most affected borough to date, followed by Manhattan and Brooklyn.

The five mobile areas would be for priority testing cases, the mayor stressed, and be done via reservations. Cuomo said that the same drive-thru testing centers would be coming to Long Island and Rockland County, and Bergen County officials said they were looking for volunteers to get a similar site up and running at Bergen Community College. They've already been implemented in Westchester County's New Rochelle, where a one-mile radius containment zone is in place.

While escalating efforts to curb the spread, primarily to protect the most vulnerable populations, officials keep re-emphasizing certain facts about the novel coronavirus: 80 percent of people who get it self-resolve without needing further treatment and the overall general risk to the public is low.

Though the percentage of people who fall critically ill and need hospitalization is relatively low, the number of people who may get sick -- and how that number is increasing daily -- is concerning. Even if only 20 percent of the population needs to be hospitalized, there is legitimate and growing fear the hospitals won't be able to handle the burden.

How to Protect Yourself

New York City's Health Department released the following guidance for people who recently traveled to China, Iran, Italy, Japan or South Korea -- or for anyone who experiences fever, cough or shortness of breath:

Stay home — do not travel or go to work or school while sick

Go to a health care provider and tell them about your travel history If you do not have a health care provider or insurance, call 311

Avoid contact with others

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands

New York state, for example, only has a few thousand ICU beds -- and many of them are already filled, Cuomo said. He called on the Army Corps of Engineers to start building new treatment facilities immediately. Meanwhile, Cuomo said, he wants NYC to find 5,000 existing beds for potential conversion to hospital facilities. Private hospitals will be on notice that the state may direct them to cancel most elective surgeries, the governor said; de Blasio has told city hospitals, by executive order, to suspend those procedures.

In addition to the drive-thru testing sites, the city was working to retrofit other medical areas so they could also be used as centers for care. Coler Specialty Hospital on Roosevelt Island would add 350 beds, and is expected to be ready in about a week; a nursing home in Brooklyn which was recently built but not yet occupied would add 200 beds, and would be available within the next two weeks; the Westchester Square Campus of the Montefiore Medical Center could add 150 beds within the next two weeks; and North Central Bronx Hospital could be ready in around a week to add 150 beds.

To help staffing at these locations and other medical facilities, de Blasio said he may ask the federal government to send in health care workers from surrounding areas; he also asked for military personnel to step in for logistical help and coordination. The city has 11 tents ready to use as possible treatment places or for the Office of Emergency Management, with as many as 20 more on the way.

To fend off despair that come with facing an epidemic like the coronavirus, mental health experts recommend exercise, deep breathing, mindfulness and keeping connected with your loved ones.

Where Do We Go From Here?

The World Health Organization has declared the novel coronavirus a pandemic, the first coronavirus to ever earn the dubious distinction. It's novel -- that means it's new and no one has immunity to it. Vaccines are in the works -- and a new clinical trial launched Monday.

The National Institutes of Health is funding the trial at a Kaiser Permanente research facility in Seattle. Testing will begin with 45 young, healthy volunteers with different doses of shots co-developed by NIH and Moderna Inc.

Public health officials say it will take a year to 18 months to fully validate any potential vaccine.

NBC News estimates the total number of U.S. cases has surpassed 4,400 and more than 85 people have died. The vast majority of U.S. deaths have been in Washington state, where America's very first COVID-19 case was reported.