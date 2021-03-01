NJ Teachers Will Soon Be Eligible for Coronavirus Vaccine

Teachers in New Jersey are being given access to doses of the coronavirus vaccine later this month.

On Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy announced that Pre-K to 12th grade educators and support staff are among the next phase of workers who will become eligible for the vaccines on March 15.

NEW: We’re expanding vaccine eligibility. Starting March 15th, the following essential workers are eligible:



➡️Pre-K to 12 educators & support staff

➡️Child care workers

➡️Transportation workers

➡️Additional public safety workers



Other groups also moving up in line to get access to the vaccine include child-care workers, transportation workers and others in public safety, the first-term Democrat said in a tweet.

More details are expected to be unveiled at Murphy’s 1 p.m. Monday COVID-19 news briefing. Click here for details on the state's COVID-19 vaccine program.

The addition of teachers to the state's vaccine program should extend to those working in colleges and universities, according to the group representing teachers in the state.

"The sooner educators are vaccinated, the sooner our entire state is safer," New Jersey Education Association (NJEA) President Marie Blistan said in a news release following Murphy's announcement. "We call on the administration to immediately extend that access to employees in higher education who are equally as exposed and equally as critical to fully reopening our state for in-person instruction."

"At every level, New Jersey educators have worked tirelessly to educate our students and have advocated tirelessly to protect them and our communities throughout this pandemic by demanding high standards for health and safety," Blistan continued while saying the NJEA will work with Murphy on vaccinating educators.

New Jersey has already administered more to 1.96 million vaccine doses, with more than 660,000 people having already gotten both doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Health-care workers, first responders, older people and people with pre-existing conditions – including smokers – are among those currently qualified for vaccines in the Garden State.

Schools in New Jersey from the start of the school year have had the option of in-person, hybrid or entirely virtual education models. Vaccines could help in planning for in-person learning.

New Jersey has been loosening some coronavirus-related restrictions in recent weeks -- including sporting events -- as daily case counts and hospitalizations have been lower than earlier this year. To date, however, nearly 702,000 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed with PCR tests. Nearly 21,000 deaths are confirmed to be due to coronavirus-related complications.