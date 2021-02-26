New York Takes More Major Reopening Steps Friday (But Not All Are Eligible for the Ride)

What to Know NYC's indoor dining scene gets a significant boost Friday (up to 35 percent capacity), just a week after Gov. Andrew Cuomo permitted it to resume at 25 percent capacity for the first time since December

Nursing home visitations can also resume statewide Friday but with strict COVID precautions; any new onset of COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days at a facility will prevent many from allowing visits

The latest developments come amid a huge reopening week for New York that also saw fans return to the stands at Barclays and MSG for the first time in nearly a year; NJ OKs large venues starting Monday

New York City's indoor dining scene gets yet another infusion Friday, the ability to boost capacity to 35 percent just a week after it returned for the first time since mid-December, while nursing home visitations can resume across the state.

Both developments wrap a critical reopening week for New York that also saw fans return to the stands at Barclays Center and Madison Square Garden for the first time in nearly a year, public city middle schools reopen and overnight subway shutdown hours halved as the state ups the ante on its testing-based recovery.

The return of nursing home visitation also comes for the first time in nearly a year, though with strict limitations that will likely preclude many -- if not most -- in the state from allowing visitors on Day 1. Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has drawn bipartisan criticism in recent weeks over dueling but separate controversies, says a nursing home can only allow visitors if the facility has been COVID-free for 14 days and is not currently conducting outbreak testing, in accordance with federal guidelines. Rapid testing is recommended, but not required, the state says.

After having been closed off to the public for much of the past 11 months, nursing homes in New York will once again be able to welcome visitors for residents starting on Feb. 26, unless they are located in a county where COVID cases are still high. NBC New York's Checkey Beckford reports.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Additional testing requirements apply in counties with rolling positivity rate averages of 5 percent or higher; proof of vaccination series completion within two weeks and no more than 90 days prior to a visit is also accepted, the state says. It wasn't immediately clear how many of New York's hundreds of nursing homes were eligible to bring back visitation on Friday under the state's guidance.

Testing has been the cornerstone of the governor's path forward for New York over the last few months and will continue to drive the reopening process for the better part of this year as the state seeks to rebound from the incalculable economic and human costs of its almost full-year COVID crisis. Monday, March 1, marks exactly one year since Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio held a joint press conference on a Sunday night to announce the first reported case in the city.

The acceleration of the federal vaccination program, in conjunction with declining COVID numbers across the board, further enable the state's calculated reopening plan. Cuomo has taken additional precautions in New York City compared with the rest of the state, given its density issues. Should the numbers swing back in the other direction, he says reopening guidance will change accordingly.

Next week, city movie theaters are permitted to open under strict COVID rules, while limited wedding receptions and catering events can return on March 15.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

Gov. Andrew Cuomo breaks the state into 10 regions for testing purposes and tracks positivity rates to identify potential hotspots. Here's the latest tracking data by region and for the five boroughs. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

Mayor de Blasio says responding to the data is of critical importance as the city battles concerns about more contagious COVID variants just as it descends its latest infection curve -- and as officials work tirelessly to vaccinate as many people as possible. Daily new case averages have dropped by the thousands since their latest peak in January and hospitalizations are down as well.

But with critical mass vaccination likely still months away, officials are acutely attuned to how quickly the pendulum could swing in the other direction if precautions aren't taken. And they urge the public to stay aware as well.

There’s a lot of talk these days about how herd immunity will be our ticket out of the pandemic. Here’s what you need to know about what herd immunity is and how we get it.

Not sure how the process works? Or when you might be able to get an appointment? Check out our handy tri-state vaccine site finder and FAQs here

New York City and New Jersey Vaccine Providers

Click on each provider to find more information on scheduling appointments for the COVID-19 Vaccine.

To date, New York City has administered more than 1.6 million total doses, delivering at least one to roughly 11 percent of its population. About 5.6 percent of people in the city have been fully inoculated, state data shows. Statewide, nearly 13 percent of eligible New Yorkers have received at least one dose, while more than 7 percent have completed their shot series.

Equity across racial/ethnic and socioeconomic lines continues to be a challenge. This week, the state opened its two largest vaccination sites to date in Brooklyn and Queens to serve historically underserved communities. The city has been engaged in outreach as well and established hubs in priority neighborhoods.

New Jersey has seen stark racial disparities in its vaccination rollout as well. As of the state's latest data, nearly 1.9 total doses had been administered, including more than 620,000 second shots. Just 4 percent of those vaccinated have been Black and 5 percent have been Latino, numbers that fall glaringly short of those groups' representation in New Jersey's population, latest federal data shows.

Gov. Phil Murphy says the head of the White House's COVID-19 health equity task force, Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, will join his Friday coronavirus briefing virtually to discuss the state and country's ongoing efforts to address the disparities.

The latest COVID-19 vaccine, a one-shot dose from Johnson & Johnson, could receive emergency use authorization by the end of the week.

Supply has been the crux of the slower-than-desired rollout from the start at all levels of government, though it could get a significant boost Friday if an FDA panel votes to recommend emergency use authorization for Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine. That would pave the way for the first single-dose vaccine approved for emergency use in the U.S. and the third preventive treatment.

To date, the nation has administered at least one dose to more than 46 million people, about 14 percent of the U.S. population, the latest CDC data shows. Some experts define 75 percent as the low threshold for herd immunity.

The U.S. has reported more than 510,000 deaths and 28 million coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, according to a tally by NBC News.