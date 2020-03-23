‘This Is Not a Joke:’ Cuomo Rips NYC Over Crowds as Tri-State Case Total Nears 20,000

What to Know An order requiring most New Yorkers stay home went into effect Sunday, part of the state's efforts to stem the coronavirus pandemic

The "PAUSE" order shuttered “nonessential” businesses as well as banned “non-essential gatherings of individuals of any size for any reason”

As of Sunday night, more than 19,000 tri-state residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and at least 150 people have died

New York state is officially on "pause" but still in a desperate race to curb a pandemic that locally has shown no signs of slowing as its COVID-19 cases surged past 16,000 over the weekend. At least 150 have died.

New York City has faced the brunt of the impact; weary ER staffers are getting off 13-hour shifts, at times, and returning to overwhelmed facilities only hours later. And city hospitals are perilously close to running out of "really basic supplies," Mayor Bill de Blasio says.

There is hope: New York has gotten federal clearance to begin a clinical trial for an experimental treatment drug this week. And late Sunday, President Trump approved a major disaster declaration to bring National Guard troops to the state -- and four temporary FEMA-run hospitals, fully staffed and equipped centers with 250 beds each -- to the Javits Center in Manhattan to ease the burden.

All nonessential businesses in the state are closed, as is also the case in New Jersey. People can still go outside for essential purchases and travel, as well as for brief solo exercise, but they must stay 6 feet away from anyone who isn't a member of their household -- and de Blasio said Sunday the NYPD would begin enforcing social distancing and crowd bans with fines for non-compliance. Click here to see what's considered "essential" businesses in each of the tri-state.

Cuomo Drops the Hammer

Gov. Andrew Cuomo took the draconian step late last week of, for all intents and purposes, shutting down the state with his 100 percent non-essential work force at home, among other measures. But he railed on New York City Sunday, saying the number of people he saw flaunting the new mandates was "wholly inappropriate." People were crowding in parks, acting as if nothing had changed. Photos and videos show crowds at Brooklyn's Prospect Park, with only select few standing at least 6 feet apart, for example.

“There is a density level in New York City that is wholly inappropriate," Cuomo said during his Sunday briefing. "This is just a mistake! It is a mistake! It is insensitive. It is arrogant. It is self-destructive. It's disrespectful to other people and it has to stop and it has to stop now. This is not a joke and I am not kidding."

The governor demanded a comprehensive plan of action within 24 hours from New York City on what it would do to ensure social distancing and crowd bans (currently there can be none, of any number of people) directives were obeyed.

De Blasio outlined some new measures -- and stressed NYPD would be present across the city to enforce them -- later Sunday but said his administration was constantly reevaluating the situation with the state and would expand restrictions as necessary. It wasn't immediately clear if he planned to announce further aggressive and specific steps on Monday.

Public transportation will keep running to get nurses, doctors, law enforcement officers, and other essential personnel where they need to go. Everyone else is asked to use mass transit only if absolutely necessary. City parks have been closed to team activities, but playgrounds are still open. On the latter, de Blasio sternly told any parents who opt to visit a playground to be responsible; take your child out for some fresh air, run around, and then go back home. Stay there.

Ultimately, everyday people have to grasp that the current reality is just not an everyday one -- it's a grave one and it's likely to get worse over the next few months, de Blasio said. The mayor added he believes most New Yorkers will grasp how dire and precarious our footing is, and follow instructions accordingly.

“I need every New Yorker to understand how serious the situation is right now. We have to change the way we live if we’re going to bend the curve of this epidemic. Do your part: stay home. That is the single most important thing someone can do right now. Protect yourself and save lives: only go out for the essentials."

Urgent Tri-State Calls for Fed Help

Cuomo said Sunday a technical issue with the first federal coronavirus relief bill left New York out of a $6 billion funding pool. He outlined a series of steps he believe the federal government should take to prevent price gouging on critical supplies -- like $7 for what should be an $0.85 mask -- and centralize the distribution of key medical supplies to help protect states from competing.

Trump ran through a list of medical supplies delivered to New York earlier last week in his Sunday address: he said it included 1,000 hospital beds, hundreds of thousands of masks, surgical gowns, gloves and coveralls.

The president says he’s giving governors in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut help in calling up their National Guard, which New York and New Jersey governors have mobilized on their own. Both Cuomo and de Blasio have pleaded for more military assistance -- Army Corps of Engineers to build temporary hospitals in several locations and personnel to help manage logistics and medical staffing needs. De Blasio spoke to Trump Sunday about the urgent request for immediate U.S. military help, but it's unclear what happens next.

In a stunning and jarring turn of political events, the U.S. Senate failed to move a $1.4 trillion economic rescue package through a procedural vote. The draft aid bill was declared insufficient by Democrats, who argued it favored corporations far more than desperate states and health care workers. The Senate is expected to hold a new vote at some point Monday.

President Donald Trump approved the deployment of National Guard troops to assist California, New York and Washington in their fight against the coronavirus.

Hospitals Stretched to the Max

New York City had neared 11,000 cases as of Sunday night, with 99 deaths. The majority of cases in New York City (80%) are impacting people age 18 to 64, according to the city's data. Almost 100 NYPD members are infected. Regionally, tri-state cases have surpassed 19,000 and at least 150 people have died.

Increased testing begets more positives by default and all local leaders have stressed their states will continue to see the number of cases rise. But there are people who will die who do not have to die, Cuomo and de Blasio have said. The states desperately needs ventilators; without those, an extra bed doesn't matter.

The state has identified 6,000 new ventilators to purchase to handle the growing crisis, Cuomo said, and it is sending 1 million masks to New York City in light of the growing number of novel coronavirus cases in the five boroughs.

"One million masks won't get us through the crisis, but it will make a significant contribution to New York City's mask issue," he said, though he noted the state still has a shortage of hospital gowns.

Hospitals and medical staff are increasingly burdened -- and are being asked to do even more. A Department of Health emergency order requires hospitals to increase their capacity by anywhere from 50 to 100 percent, Cuomo said.

A Bergen County drive-thru testing site reached capacity within 15 minutes Saturday morning. Checkey Beckford reports.

Where Do We Go From Here?

The three tri-state governors have already taken unprecedented joint action to help slow the pandemic. New Jersey followed New York's lead on the stay-at-home order, and Connecticut is expected to enact its version by Monday night.

Cuomo projects peak infection is still 40-plus days out. By that point, New York state could need 110,000 hospital beds, more than double its current capacity, and more than 37,000 ICU beds. Right now, the state has 3,000 of the latter.

The governor is also asking the Army Corps of Engineers for hospitals in Westchester County and on Long Island.

The depths of the outbreak -- and its impact -- are incomprehensible at this point but most definitely catastrophic: Billions upon billions of dollars have been lost and more will be lost; many have died, far more have been sickened. The grim totals will rise -- and it may be months before we see the curve flatten out.

The World Health Organization has declared the novel coronavirus a pandemic, the first coronavirus to ever earn the dubious distinction. It's novel -- that means it's new and no one has immunity to it.

Vaccines are in the works -- and a new clinical trial launched last week. Public health officials say it will take a year to 18 months to fully validate any potential vaccine. Other medical options are in the works, including experimental drugs and antiviral therapies. On Tuesday, the state of New York will start conducting trials of an experimental COVID-19 treatment with the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and the antibiotic Zithromax, Cuomo said.

One of the companies leading the experimental drug charge said it has five clinical trials worldwide, three of which have United States patients enrolled. But there's no proof yet that it's safe or effective.

Nationally, NBC News estimates around 15,000 have been infected with the novel coronavirus and more than 400 people have died. Globally, more than 320,000 have gotten sick. WHO offered a somber outlook in a recent situation paper: It took three months to get to the first 100,000 cases. It took 12 days to get to the next 100,000.