NYC's free bus service in each borough to end in 2024

What to Know The MTA's free bus service pilot program will come to an end by the end of 2024. The program provided no-fare bus service in one line in each borough of New York City.

The pilot program was set to serve around 43,900 daily weekday riders for a period of six to 12 months, Gov. Kathy Hochul said previously. The MTA has not yet set an exact date when the free bus rides will conclude.

Routes were chosen based on ridership, fare evasion, service adequacy, equity for low-income and economically disadvantaged communities, and access to employment and commercial activity.

Say goodbye to free bus rides in the city.

The MTA's free bus service pilot program will come to an end by the end of 2024. The program provided no-fare bus service in one line in each borough of New York City.

Despite its popularity with riders, the program was left out of the new state budget.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Officials had previously said they were looking to expand the program to 15 more lines throughout the city. That planned expansion would cost about $45 million dollars, according to the MTA.

The pilot program, which started in July 2023, was set to last for a period of six to 12 months, Gov. Kathy Hochul said at the time it launched. It was set to serve around 43,900 daily weekday riders, according to officials, and NYC Public Advocate said the program would save a family of four about $6,000 a year.

The routes included in the program were the Bx18 A/B, B60, M116, Q4 LCL/LTD and the S46/96.

Routes had been chosen based on ridership, fare evasion, service adequacy, equity for low-income and economically disadvantaged communities, and access to employment and commercial activity.

The MTA has not yet set an exact date when the free bus rides will conclude.