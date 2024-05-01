‘No sentence will ever be enough:' Man pleads guilty in drugged driving crash that killed Long Island family

What to Know Four people, a father along with his 12-year-old daughter, 11-year-old son and 6-year-old granddaughter were killed in a high-speed car crash on Sunrise Highway in Massapequa on Aug. 6

60-year-old Pat Huntley was out with his children and grandchild celebrating a new job when a speeding car slammed into the back of his SUV as he was stopped at a traffic light. His daughter Hannah and son Jeremiah were killed in the crash

Michael DeAngelo was arrested after police said he was high on cocaine and fentanyl as he drove more than 120 mph just seconds before the crash. He braked a half-second before impact, hitting Huntley's vehicle at an estimated speed of 95 mph, according to prosecutors

A 33-year-old Long Island man has pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and other crimes in connection with a 120 mph, drug-fueled crash that killed a father and three children last summer, prosecutors say.

Michael DeAngelo, of Lindenhurst, also pleaded guilty Wednesday to multiple counts of manslaughter, assault and felony drugged driving-related charges in the Aug. 6, 2023 crash that killed 60-year-old Pat Huntley along with his 12-year-old daughter, 11-year-old son and 6-year-old granddaughter on Sunrise Highway in Massapequa.

Huntley was out with his family, celebrating a new job, when investigators say DeAngelo rear-ended his vehicle, which was stopped at a red light outside a shopping center. They had been going to get ice cream.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

DeAngelo hit the brakes about a half-second before impact, plowing into them at 95 mph. The high-speed crash crushed his SUV like an aluminum can. He and his daughter died at the scene. The others died at a hospital.

Two teenagers, both also Huntley's children, were hurt in the crash. Brienna Peoples, 18, had suffered "extreme" internal injuries and was hospitalized in critical condition after the crash. There was no immediate update on her condition Wednesday. Huntley's 14-year-old son David walked away from the crash site before collapsing on the road.

DeAngelo's vehicle went airborne. He suffered compound ankle fractures and other injuries, and his attorney said he had undergone three or four surgeries as a result. He has two prior arrests for DUI in addition to the one last year.

"Michael DeAngelo is one of the most staggeringly reckless defendants I have ever known. Just days before he rocketed his vehicle into Patrice Huntley and his children on Sunrise Highway, DeAngelo was arrested for alleged possession of crack cocaine and separately ran from authorities after being administered Narcan for an apparent overdose," Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said in a statement Wednesday. "Three days after fleeing from officers, he got behind the wheel of his car, high on a dangerous cocktail of fentanyl and cocaine, pushed the accelerator to 120 miles per hour, and ended the lives of a former Marine and three beautiful children on their way to get ice cream. No sentence will ever be enough to ease the pain of this heartbroken family, their friends, and their community. How many more hearts must break before people learn that drugged driving destroys lives?"

DeAngelo is expected to be sentenced to seven to 21 years in prison at his next court appearance in June. Prosecutors sought a maximum sentence of 8 1/3 to 25 years.

His attorney said Wednesday his client has taken responsibility for his actions and is remorseful.

A horrific crash on a Long Island highway left three people dead and five others hurt after police said a vehicle was speeding when it struck several other cars. NBC New York's Pei-Sze Cheng reports.