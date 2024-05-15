crime stoppers

34-year-old stabbed twice in Manhattan subway station; no arrests made

The victim is expected to be OK; no arrests have been made

By NBC New York Staff

man stabbed j train
News 4

A 34-year-old was stabbed twice in a Manhattan subway station early Wednesday as the morning rush got underway, police said -- and his attacker is still on the loose.

Cops say they were called to the Delancey and Essex streets station around 5:30 a.m. for a report about a male stabbed in the J train mezzanine area. They found the victim with stab wounds to his neck and back.

He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The NYPD says cops are looking for a person of interest in a white hooded sweatshirt who was last seen running outside the station. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

crime stoppersManhattansubway crimelower east side
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Solar Eclipse Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us