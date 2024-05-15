34-year-old stabbed twice in Manhattan subway station; no arrests made

A 34-year-old was stabbed twice in a Manhattan subway station early Wednesday as the morning rush got underway, police said -- and his attacker is still on the loose.

Cops say they were called to the Delancey and Essex streets station around 5:30 a.m. for a report about a male stabbed in the J train mezzanine area. They found the victim with stab wounds to his neck and back.

He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The NYPD says cops are looking for a person of interest in a white hooded sweatshirt who was last seen running outside the station. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.